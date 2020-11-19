Chef Aaron May Says Controversy Over Charli D’Amelio Video Is ‘Overblown’ & ‘Fake News’

Aaron May is Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s chef who says the controversy over a November 2020 video in which he fed the TikTok stars snails is “fake news” and “overblown.”

May was shown in the November 16 video cooking dinner for the D’Amelio family and fellow social media star James Charles during which he sneaked snails on to the menu. Buzzfeed reports that many of the D’Amelio family’s followers feel the pair were rude to May, 42, in the video.

According to internet news reporter Def Noodles, since the video aired, Charli D’Amelio, 16, has lost 500,000 followers.

May Says That He Holds No Grudges Toward the D’Amelio Family

In an interview with The Hollywood Fix on November 18, May expressed his admiration for Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. May said that he held no animosity over the video adding that he felt the issue was “overblown” and “fake news.” In the interview, May said that it was Dixie D’Amelio’s creative director, Tommy Burns, who put him up to putting snails on the menu.

During the interview, May said that he regularly cooked chicken fingers and mac and cheese for Dixie D’Amelio. When asked about his favorite food, May said “Vienna sausage.” In a 2012 interview with the Phoenix New Times, May said that his favorite thing to eat growing was “Kraft mac and cheese. I still love it.” When asked about his favorite food in the same interview, May said, “A Chicago-style hot dog made with Vienna Beef and a poppy seed bun.”

May Dropped Out of College at 20 in Order to Study the Culinary Arts

According to May’s LinkedIn page, he is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. May attended the University of Arizona from 1994 until 1998. He has operated numerous restaurants in Arizona including Eatwell and Drinkalott and Lettuce Turnip Beets in Scottsdale.

On his official website, May says that he began working in kitchens at age 15. May said that he dropped out of university to study culinary arts at 20. May spent a year studying at Ecole Ritz Ecoffier in Paris while working in restaurants in the French capital. May said that he opened his first restaurant in Arizona, Sol Y Sombra, a tapas restaurant in 2006 following a time working at Mario Batali’s Casa Mono. May is a member of the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame. His bio ends with the words, “Meanwhile, he never sits still or stops thinking about possible new restaurant concepts.”

May Says the Coolest Person to Have a Beer With Was Late Food Network Star Carl Ruiz

May writes on his Instagram page bio, “I like the corner piece of lasagna, yacht rock and hard to find bourbon.” According to May’s IMDb page, he has made multiple appearances on Guy Fieri’s various television shows such as Guy’s Ranch Kitchen in 2019 and Guy’s Grocery Games in 2020.

In a July 2020 interview with Beer Connoisseur, May said that the coolest person to drink with was the late Food Network star Carl Ruiz. May said that after filming “Guy’s Grocery Games the pair would “spend too many nights after work at Russian River Brewing Co. drinking beers and talking and sharing stories.”

