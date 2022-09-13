ACM Honors 2022 Performers & Presenters

The 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors features a star-studded lineup of presenters, performers and honorees for what it deems the “Country Music Industry’s favorite night.

“ACM Honors is shaping up to be an unforgettable night, honoring some of the biggest names and achievements in Country Music, all while also shining a spotlight on the Studio Recording musicians and Industry professionals that make the music scene in Nashville and around the world possible,” Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside said in a press release.

The ACM Honors airs live on FOX and FOX.com on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. The ceremony was filmed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Here is the rundown on the star-studded ceremony:

ACM Honors 2022 Presenters & Performers

The 15th Annual ACM Honors feature a star-studded lineup of presenters and performers.

According to the Academy Of Country Music, the stars include, “Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, The Warren Brothers, Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, ERNEST, Jesse Frasure, Vince Gill, Ashley Gorley, Mickey Guyton, HARDY, Wynonna Judd, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and more.”

ACM Honors 2022 Host

Carly Pearce returns for her second year as host of the Academy Of Country Music Honors.

“We’re so excited to have Carly back to host ACM Honors for her second year in a row, making the 15th anniversary of this event even more special with our reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year steering the show,” Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside said in a press release.

Pearce added, “ACM Honors is one of my most favorite events of the year. It is a privilege to once again host this special night and celebrate those who are making a profound impact on Country Music.”

ACM Honors 2022 Honorees & Winners

The 15th Annual ACM Honors celebrated some of the biggest stars in country music.

As the Academy Of Country Music announced, the honorees include “ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Miranda Lambert, ACM Icon Award recipient Connie Bradley, ACM Lifting Lives Award recipients Paul Barnabee and Dwight Wiles, ACM Milestone Award recipient Morgan Wallen, ACM Service Award recipient Duane Clark, ACM Spirit Award recipient Chris Stapleton, ACM Poet’s Award recipients Sonny Throckmorton and Shania Twain, ACM Film Award recipient ‘Yellowstone,’ and ACM Songwriter of the Year HARDY.”

The night also celebrated winners of the 57th Academy of Country Music Studio Recording and Industry Awards.

The Industry Awards winners are:

ACM Casino of the Year – Theater: Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma

ACM Festival of the Year: Windy City Smokeout Festival in Chicago, Illinois

ACM Fair/Rodeo of the Year: San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in San Antonio, Texas

ACM Club of the Year: Basement East in Nashville, Tennesee

ACM Theater of the Year: Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennesee

ACM Outdoor Venue of the Year: Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado

ACM Arena of the Year: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennesee

ACM Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year: Todd Boltin

ACM Promoter of the Year: Brian O’Connell

ACM Casino of the Year – Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

The Studio Recording Awards winners are:

ACM Bass Player of the Year: Jimmie Lee Sloas

ACM Drummer of the Year: Evan Hutchings

ACM Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year: Charlie Worsham

ACM Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year: David Dorn

ACM Audio Engineer of the Year: Jim Cooley

ACM Producer of the Year: Dann Huff

ACM Electric Guitar Player of the Year: Tom Bukovac

ACM Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year: Paul Franklin

READ NEXT: ACM Honors 2022 Time & Channel