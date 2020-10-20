A-List Star Diagnosed with Cancer

Everybody’s favorite “Dude,” actor Jeff Bridges, announced on Twitter Monday that he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma, a potentially deadly form of cancer that’s found in the “bone marrow, lymph nodes, spleen, stomach, intestines and skin,” according to Cedars Sinai.

In The Big Lebowski star announcement, Bridges said, “As the Dude would say… New S**T has come to light.

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.

“I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

Bridges went on to thank his family and friends for their support and said to the general public that he appreciates their “prayers and well-wishes. ” He ended the tweet with a reminder for people to vote, saying, “We are all in this together.”

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Lymphoma Has 3 Grade Levels, Low, Medium, & High Which Determine How Aggressive the Cancer Is But Bridges Didn’t Elaborate About His Diagnosis

Cedar Sinai says lymphoma is categorized into three levels.

.@BreedloveGuitar's abide by the enivronment, man. Had a great time chatting with @consequence. https://t.co/jECgMmBoS9 — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 8, 2020

Low-Grade Lymphoma grow slowly and a person can have it for several years with no symptoms, yet “after five to 10 years, low-grade disorders begin to progress rapidly to become aggressive or high-grade and produce more severe symptoms,” according to Cedar Sinai.

If Bridges has Intermediate-Grade Lymphoma it can progress quickly if not treated but in 50 to 75% of cases, people can go into remission with proper interventions.

If Bridges has High-Grade Lymphoma, Cedars Sinai says it has to be treated aggressively, but with effective treatment, 50 to 75% of people are said to go into remission if the interventions work.

Bridges did not say whether he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma or Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but according to the Mayo Clinic “What lymphoma treatment is best for you depends on your lymphoma type and its severity. Lymphoma treatment may involve chemotherapy, immunotherapy medications, radiation therapy, a bone marrow transplant or some combination of these.”

Bridges Is an Iconic Actor Who Was In His First Movie as an Infant

Bridges comes from a family of actors. His father is Lloyd Bridges, whose exextensive catalog includes the Airplane movie franchise. His brother, Beau Bridges, is a well-known actor in his own right.

Jeff Bridges made his first appearance in a movie in 1950 according to his webpage, in a film called The Company She Keeps. His name wasn’t credited for the part, which was called “Infant at Train Station.”

Born on December 4, 1949, the actor lists 85 movies on his website spanning from that first film right after he was born through a 2018 documentary called Living in the Future’s Past, which is described by IMBD as “original thinking on who we are and the life challenges we face. This film upends our way of thinking and provides original insights into our subconscious motivations, the unintended consequences, and how our fundamental nature influences our future as mankind.”

While Bridges is probably best known for his role as “The Dude” in the 1998 Coen Brother’s cult classic, “The Big Lebowski,” he was also in many popular movies that spanned the decades.

Bridges starred in the 1976 version of King Kong.

In the 1980s Bridges’ star really began to rise as he stared in popular films like Tron, Against All Odds, and The Fabulous Baker Boys, which he co-stared in with his brother Beau.

In 1991 Bridges made the hit movie The Fisher King with Robin Williams and in 2003 he starred in the mega-hit Seabiscuit which was nominated for seven academy awards.

In 2010 Bridges won Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his part in the movie Crazy Heart, in which he played a hard-drinking country musician.

In 2011 Bridges starred in another Coen Brothers film, the remake of True Grit. The movie was nominated for 10 Academy Awards including a nomination for Bridges in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role category, according to IMBD.

Besides the 2010 Oscar win, Bridges has been nominated for Academy Awards six other times. He has won or been nominated for a multitude of acting awards over his long career.

He is also a musician, a dad, a husband, a photographer, an activist, a painter and a sculptor according to his Twitter bio and People magazine.

READ NEXT: The Confessions of Mark David Chapman: Why He Killed John Lennon