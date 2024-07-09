Former Menudo Band Member Adrian Olivares Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at Age 48

Adrian Olivares, a former band member for the boy band Menudo, has died at the age of 48, according to a July 8 Instagram post from his fellow bandmate Robert Avellanet.

A GoFundMe page set up to help his family says Olivares’s death occurred “unexpectedly.”

“I am still in shock!” a translation of Avellanet’s Spanish-language post reads. “Strength to his family. Happy transition to your soul. I’ll always remember his great sense of humor. We will meet there brother. RIP Adrian.”

He shared a carousel of throwback photos of Olivares and the band.

Menudo’s official Instagram page also shared news of Olivares’s death, along with photos, in an Instagram story.

“Remembering Adrian, the 23rd member of Menudo, who brought joy to many from 1990-1993,” one post in the story read. “His legacy will forever live in our hearts.”

According to its website, Menudo, which now has five new band members, “exploded on the pop music scene,” ranking “as one of the biggest Boy Bands of all time.”

“Formed in Puerto Rico in 1977, Menudo became one of the most popular teen musical groups of the 80s and 90s, selling over 20 million records and releasing 34 albums and 24 singles between their launch and 2009,” the website says, noting that singer Ricky Martin got his start with Menudo.

A GoFundMe Page Says That Adrian Olivares Suffered From Crohn’s Disease

The official cause of death for Olivares was not released. However, a GoFundMe page set up to help his family says that he died “unexpectedly” after being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease complicated by ulcerative colitis.

“Hello, my name is Diana Faget and today I am using this platform to help Natasha and Anushka with their terrible loss. Anushka’s brother, Adrian Olivares, unexpectedly passed away at 5:30 am, July 8. He was 48 only years old,” the page reads.

“He was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease a week ago, which was complicated by ulcerative colitis. Adrian was an incredible father to his three daughters Eliana (18), and the twins Lia and Lilly (8),” the page continues.

“If you would please consider donating anything you can, it would be greatly appreciated as the family does not have the means to give Adrian his final farewell and help these girls with all their necessary expenses,” it says. “All donations will be given to his mother, Natasha. I will update with the costs of the funeral services as soon as I have the information. Fly high Adrian, we love you!”

The Latin Times reported that Olivares was the only member of the band of Mexican heritage and is the brother of actress Karla Souza. The Latin Times reported that Olivares’s friends have indicated on social media that he did not survive a surgery.

Adrian Olivares Is the 3rd Member of the Boy Band to Die

Two other members of the boy band Menudo have also died. They are Rey Reyes and Anthony Galindo Ibarra.

In 2021, Hola! reported that Reyes, 51, had died of a heart attack.

In 2020, Billboard reported that Ibarra had died at age 41.

According to Billboard, Ibarra’s death “appeared to be tied to a suicide attempt six days ago, after entering deep depression caused by the impact COVID-19 pandemic has had on the music industry.” His family confirmed his death in a statement.

“It is with deep pain that we want to inform you that today, Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3:43 in the afternoon, our dear Anthony Galindo has passed away after 6 days where the doctors did what was humanly possible to save his life,” a translation of the statement read, according to People. A GoFundMe page was also set up to help Ibarra’s family.