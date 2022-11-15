Exclusive: Peter Gunz, Amina Buddafly, and Tara Wallace Talk New Series ‘After Happily Ever After’

BET’s newest dating show asks the question, “What if your ex could help you find love?” On “After Happily Ever After,” former couples reunite to play matchmaker and help their ex find love with the help of host American rapper Bow Wow.

The series, which kicked off on Wednesday, October 19, features several familiar faces, including actress Shar Jackson, rapper Peter Gunz, musician Amina Buddafly, and actress Tara Wallace.

Heavy had the chance to chat with “After Happily Ever After” stars Peter Gunz, Tara Wallace, and Amina Buddafly about the new series and their experience helping their ex find love.

How Did Peter, Tara, and Amina Get Involved With the Show?

Fans may remember Peter, Tara, and Amina from their infamous love triangle on “Love and Hip-Hop: New York.” The couple’s complicated dynamic both intrigued and delighted fans as they watched Peter struggle to navigate his relationship with the two women.

In our interview, the “Love and Hip Hop” stars dished on how they got involved with the show and shared their reservations about helping their ex find love.

“We have a crazy dynamic, so we got a call [asking] would we be interested in doing a dating show,” Tara told us.

She also spoke about her decision to do a reality show with Peter and Amina, admitting she had some reservations.

“People always think that we come as a threesome and we don’t,” she said. “We [are] three individual super-talented people in our own respects. I think it’s always sometimes like, ‘Should we work together? Will people continue to think, you know, we haven’t grown?” But [“After Happily Ever After”] was still very different. The concept was different.”

How Is “After Happily Ever After” Different From Other Reality Shows?

Peter, Tara, and Amina are not strangers to the world of reality television. In our interview, they told us how their new show differs from reality shows they’ve done in the past.

“I would say…living together is one big thing that was different from most of the shows we’ve done in the past,” Amina said. “It was just filmed 24/7, so cameras were always on, even at night when we were sleeping. We really couldn’t hide anywhere. That was, you know, very invasive. But at the same time, we knew [it] was going to be like that.”

“I think it was the realest show I’ve done,” Peter said. “If you watch the show, you’ll see the storylines are 100 percent authentic. There [is] nothing made up.”

Peter & Tara Reveal the Most Challenging Part of Filming Together

Filming a reality show with your ex is a recipe for chaos. We asked Amina, Tara, and Peter about the best and most challenging part of filming a show together.

“We got to laugh a little bit more and not take things so serious,” Tara told us. “We were able to just have fun.”

“The challenging part is, you know, we’re all human,” she added. “So, you know, to be in this very intimate space while watching your ex date, it can bring up old feelings [of] frustration [or] anger.”

“I was definitely hating and jealous,” Peter chimed in.

What Can Fans Expect From ‘After Happily Ever After?’

In our interview, we asked the “Love and Hip-Hop” stars to share what fans can expect from “After Happily Ever After.”

“I think a good show,” Peter said. “A very good show. [Viewers can expect] black men being mature and having real conversations. The women getting together and having honest conversations. Stangers bonding [and] becoming family.”

“Perspective,” Amina added. “I feel like whoever watches the show [they’re going to] picture themselves doing that. This is not what people normally do, you know, you don’t go and find a new lover for your ex.”

Watch the EXTENDED interview HERE.

“After Happily Ever After” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on BET.