What Is the Schedule for ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2021 So Far?

Season 16 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” premieres Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Actress Sofia Vergara, model Heidi Klum, comedian Howie Mandel, and show creator Simon Cowell will all return as judges, as well as host Terry Crews (per NBC).

As always, the returning judges will determine which auditioning acts, from acrobats to magicians, make it through to the next round. Also per usual, the acts that receive a Golden Buzzer from said judges during auditions will automatically earn a spot in the live shows, which air sometime in early August, as Golden Derby reported.

Season 15 winner Brandon Leake, a poet, received a Golden Buzzer from Mandel during his first audition.

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affected the filming of season 16, which features a mix of virtual and physical auditions (per Newsweek), Mandel told PEOPLE ahead of Tuesday’s premiere that things are slowly getting back to normal on the set.

“Things have loosened up a little bit and [are] getting better. We’re all getting vaccinated and the numbers have gone down. This is the sun that is shining that we’ve all been waiting for,” he told the outlet.

So, when does “AGT” air?

Here’s what the schedule looks like for Season 16:

The long-running NBC hit will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern starting on June 1.

According to Newsweek, “America’s Got Talent” will air auditions now through July. The live shows are scheduled for August, which means fans will be able to vote for their favorite acts then. The finale is scheduled for sometime in September, and that’s when a winner will be named. What does the “AGT” winner get? A Las Vegas show and $1 million.

“America’s Got Talent” is available to stream on Peacock and Hulu (per Newsweek). Episodes will also be available on the NBC app and website.

A Live Audience Will Return to the NBC Show

Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent” is welcoming back a live audience.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show couldn’t shoot with an audience during season 15, which aired in the summer of 2020. Mandel told PEOPLE ahead of the 2021 premiere that this season will feature a limited audience.

“It was wonderful — it’s like you’ve been lost forever, and now you feel like, ‘I’m home,'” Mandel told the outlet about taping auditions for the new season.

He added: “Just to hear a reaction behind you, just to hear anybody be behind you and, kind of, affirm that what you just heard or what you just saw or how you just judged — they’re either in agreement with [you], or they’re totally opposed to what you just said.”

Simon Cowell is Returning as a Judge on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Cowell is returning to the judge’s panel during Season 16.

It’s a big step for the British TV personality, who broke his back in an electric bike accident in 2020, according to “ET,” an injury that forced him to miss half of season 15.

After months of recovery and physical therapy, Cowell told the outlet he’s ready for the new season and to rejoin his fellow judges.

“Both Heidi and Sofia are actually very, very funny,” Cowell said of his co-stars. “People always ask me, ‘What are [they] like in real life?’ And I always say that you’re both very funny. You make me laugh.”

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

