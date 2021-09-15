‘AGT’ 2021 Winner Predictions: Who Will Win Season 16?

The winner of “America’s Got Talent” 2021 is about to be revealed.

For the first time in the history of “America’s Got Talent,” a standup comedian could be the winner of the competition, according to predictions from Gold Derby.

Up for the top prize are stand-up comedian Josh Blue, quick-change artist Léa Kyle, singer Brooke Simpson, comedian Gina Brillon, singer Jimmie Herrod, magician Dustin Tavella, 9-year-old singer Victory Brinker, the World Taekwondo Demo Team, 16-year-old acrobatic Aidan Bryant and the Northwell Nurse Choir.

Heading into the final episode, comedian Josh Blue has the best chance to win with 7/5 odds. In second place is Bryant, who has 13/2 odds. Brinker, the 9-year-old opera singer, could take home the million-dollar prize with 17/2 odds.

If either of Gold Derby’s top-three predictions come true, it would be a record-setting night for “America’s Got Talent.” A comedian and acrobat have never taken home the title. While there are other singers who have taken home the top prize, Brinker would be the youngest to do so if she won.

Judge Simon Cowell Predicted Bryant Would Win

In line with Gold Derby’s first three choices, judge Simon Cowell said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 16-year-old acrobat walked away as the winner on Wednesday.

“I think I’m showing my bias tonight with Aidan [Bryant], literally by getting on the desk. And all the interviews I’ve done this evening, everyone’s asked me, you know, who’s my favorite? And I have said Aidan,” Cowell confessed to Cinema Blend. “I think he’s extraordinary.”

“I think he’s everything Vegas is about, the kind of act he does, the fact he’s self-taught,” he continued. “He’s 16 years old. He risked his life every week on these live shows. And the most important night of his life, you know, he literally does the most incredible performance. I think he’s unbelievable.”

Bryant’s Last Performance Was Dangerous

When it comes to performing his acts, Bryant doesn’t use a mat or safety net for his high-flying aerial performances. Bryant taught himself how to perform by taking one of his grandmother’s bedsheets and tying it to a tree. He practiced that way for two years, The Progress-Index reported.

“He’s doing a few tricks that are dangerous especially without mats or a safety net,” the performer’s mother, Pam Bennett, told the outlet. “I hope America sees it as a million-dollar act. I never thought about him actually winning ‘AGT,’ but now…I really want him to win.”

Bryant’s grandmother, Judy Cutrona, told The Progress-Index she was confident the teenager would come in first place.”I told him I was going to show up for his performance, run across the stage on my rollator hollering…hey, boy, where’s my bed sheet,” she joked.

“I feel I know the ins and outs of what’s going to happen,” Cutrona continued. “He will win. All signs point to a win.”

Bryant thanked his fans for their support on Instagram. “The experience of a lifetime!!! I need your vote to keep this dream alive! ✨♥️” he wrote. “Go check the link in my bio! 😎 I would be forever thankful for your vote! Vote up to 10x per email!”

Don’t miss “America’s Got Talent” 2021 when it airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

