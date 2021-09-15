Is AGT 2022 Canceled or Renewed Yet?

The two-part “America’s Got Talent” finale concludes tonight, Wednesday, September 15. The winners will be revealed on tonight’s episode which begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The highly anticipated season finale often leaves fans with one burning question: so when’s the next season? Luckily for fans, it’s most likely that NBC will renew AGT. The show has had a successful 16 seasons, so it’s unlikely the channel would cancel the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Season 17 Will Most Likely Air in a Year

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly had an effect on the show’s production. Luckily for season 16, they were able to host live audiences for those who were vaccinated.

AGT chose to audition season 16 candidates virtually, but they have yet to release information on how they will be conducting auditions going forward. This season premiered on NBC earlier this year on June 21, 2021 and will conclude on September 15, 2021.

If NBC chooses to likely renew AGT, it will most likely have a similar timeline to this year. AGT will probably air from early to late summer, just like season 16. NBC has not released any official information on the new season’s release date or audition timeline.

NBC Hasn’t Announced Any Cast Changes

Many reality competition shows – like “The Voice” and “American Idol” – make frequent changes to its judges. Unlike many of these shows, AGT has had a pretty steady cast. Season 16 featured longtime judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as Sofia Vergara, who joined the cast in season 15.

Terry Alan Crews hosts the hit competition show. He began hosting the show in season 14 and has also hosted Champions 1 and Champions 2.

As of now, NBC has not confirmed the current cast or announced any new or replaced judges. The show will most likely announce the news when they choose to renew the series.

Fans Will Soon Find out the Season 16 AGT Winner

Winning AGT is no minor task. The winner receives a $1 million prize and will headline a residency at Luxor in Las Vegas.

Heading into the finale are 10 acts: 16-year-old acrobatic Aidan Bryant, singer Brooke Simpson, magician Dustin Tavella, comedian Gina Brillon, singer Jimmie Herrod, stand-up comedian Josh Blue, quick-change magician Léa Kyle, the Northwell Nurse Choir, 9-year-old singer Victory Brinker and the World Taekwondo Demo. Team.

Fans will determine the future AGT winner. There are multiple ways to vote, including voting online or through the mobile app. The winner will be announced tonight, and voting has been closed. Viewers can still use the AGT app for other opportunities.

“You can subscribe to push notifications on the AGT App to get a message as soon as the vote window opens during the ET/CT broadcast!,” the website reads. “In addition to offering the opportunity to vote, the app allows you to tweet at the judges and Terry, watch clips and more!”

Fans will have to tune in and see who will win the dream of a lifetime.

