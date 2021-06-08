Behind the Beyond Belief Dance Company on ‘AGT’

A kid’s dance group showed off incredible moves on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent during the auditions portion of the reality TV show, which aired Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

The Beyond Belief Dance Company even got a standing ovation from the celebrity judges.

The high-energy group, led by Alyssa Edwards, a drag queen who competed on Season 5 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” danced to “Nails, Hairs, Hips, Heels” by Todrick Hall.

Here’s everything you need to know about this dance group:

Who is the Beyond Belief Dance Company?





Play



Early Release: Beyond Belief Dance Company Surprises The Judges – America's Got Talent 2021 This kids dance group performs a dazzling routine while Justin Johnson, also known as Alyssa Edwards, cheers the girls on from the sidelines! Beyond Belief Dance Company dances to "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels" by Todrick Hall.

This isn’t the first time the Beyond Belief Dance Company is performing on the “America’s Got Talent” stage.

Per Edwards’ Instagram account, the dance group first performed on the NBC show back in 2016. This time around, the group features new talent, seven dancers to be exact, as Edwards announced on Instagram with a photo of this year’s team competing on “AGT,” ahead of the June 8 episode.

You may also have seen this Texas-based dance group on Netflix’s “Dancing Queen,” a docu-style movie that gave an inside look at the team, premiering back in 2018.

Here’s When ‘America’s Got Talent’ Airs & How to Watch





Play



Early Release: Les Beaux Frères SHOCKS The Judges – America's Got Talent 2021 Well that was unexpected! The French Canadian duo performs a hilarious routine with towels.

The long-running NBC hit airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern.

According to Newsweek, “America’s Got Talent” will air auditions, which began on June 1, through July. The live shows are scheduled for August, which means fans will be able to vote for their favorite acts then. The finale is scheduled for sometime in September, and that’s when a winner will be named. What does the “AGT” winner get? A Las Vegas show and $1 million.

“America’s Got Talent” is available to stream on Peacock and Hulu (per Newsweek). Episodes will also be available on the NBC app and website.

A Live Audience is Back on the NBC Show

Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent” welcomed back a live audience.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show couldn’t shoot with an audience during season 15, which aired in the summer of 2020. Mandel told PEOPLE ahead of the 2021 premiere that this season will feature a limited audience.

“It was wonderful — it’s like you’ve been lost forever, and now you feel like, ‘I’m home,’” Mandel told the outlet about taping auditions for the new season.

He added: “Just to hear a reaction behind you, just to hear anybody be behind you and, kind of, affirm that what you just heard or what you just saw or how you just judged — they’re either in agreement with [you], or they’re totally opposed to what you just said.”

Simon Cowell Returned as a Judge

Cowell returned to the judge’s panel during Season 16.

It’s a big step for the British TV personality, who broke his back in an electric bike accident in 2020, according to “ET,” an injury that forced him to miss half of season 15.

After months of recovery and physical therapy, Cowell told the outlet prior to the premiere that he’s ready for the new season and to rejoin his fellow judges.

“Both Heidi and Sofia are actually very, very funny,” Cowell said of his co-stars. “People always ask me, ‘What are [they] like in real life?’ And I always say that you’re both very funny. You make me laugh.”

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

