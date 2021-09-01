‘America’s Got Talent’ 2021: How to Vote in the AGT Save

Tonight’s episode of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” will reveal which of the acts make it through to the finals. That means three acts compete for the “America’s Got Talent” Instant Save.

There is still one episode of semi-finals performances left ahead of the finale. Tonight, September 1, 2021, five acts will be announced as moving on to the finale.

Then, on September 7, 2021, the five more acts will be voted through by viewers in order to make it through to the finale.

Judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell will each offer their feedback to performers after each act, and they’ll be joined by Terry Crews in order to do that.

Vote Online For the Instant Save

When it comes to the Instant Save, which used to be known as the Dunkin’ Instant Save, there are two separate ways to vote.

You can vote on the official “America’s Got Talent” mobile app, which can be downloaded via the app store on either platform.

To sign up to vote on the app, after downloading, viewers must set up a profile or sign-in using an existing profile. To do this, users can use an email address, Facebook account, Google account or their Apple ID.

The other way to vote is to visit NBC.com/AGTSAVE in order to place your vote for which of the acts get to move forward in the competition. The Instant Save ends just 25 minutes after it is announced by host Terry Crews.

For the East Coast viewers, simply vote during the time after it is announced to start voting on air. For other time zones, however, watch out on the official “America’s Got Talent” Twitter to know when to vote for your favorite act.

The acts who performed on the August 31 episode were young singer Peter Rosalita, voice actor Michael Winslow, Beyond Belief Dance Company, aerialist Aidan Bryant, singer Tory Vagasy, Terry Crews’s Golden Buzzer act World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, singer Madilyn Bailey, magician Dustin Tavella, Korean Soul, comedian Gina Brillon, and Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer act, singer Jimmie Herrod.

Three of the acts will be up for Instant Save.

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale Airs September 14, 2021

The finale for “America’s Got Talent” season 16 will air on September 15, 2021. The winner will be chosen from the contestants who competed on the September 14, 2021 live show.

The “America’s Got Talent” app isn’t just for voting. Instead of just voting, viewers can use the app to play along, vote and save while watching the show, according to the NBC website.

“We strongly recommend that you review your sign-in method on NBC.com, so please attempt to sign in as soon as you can,” the NBC website reads.

They also offer a tip for users of the app. “You can subscribe to push notifications on the AGT App to get a message as soon as the vote window opens during the ET/CT broadcast!,” the website reads. “In addition to offering the opportunity to vote, the app allows you to tweet at the judges and Terry, watch clips and more!”

