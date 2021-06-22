‘The Voice’ Alum Auditions For ‘America’s Got Talent’

Brooke Simpson, “The Voice” alum, is giving reality TV another shot, but this time on “America’s Got Talent.”

Per E! Online, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter auditioned for the NBC series in an episode airing Tuesday, June 22, 2021. In a sneak peek video shared by E! ahead of Tuesday’s episode, Simpson took the “AGT” stage and wowed judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel with her talented pipes.

Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent” premiered on June 1, 2021, and has seen every kind of talented act from martial artists to aerialists.

So, what did Simpson perform on the “AGT” stage?

WARNING: Spoilers for episode two of auditions for “America’s Got Talent” follow.

Brooke Simpson Belted Out This Lizzo Hit

Simpson has never shied away from the big notes.

In a sneak peek from Tuesday’s “AGT” episode (per E! Online), Simpson sang Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” as her husband Ray played on the piano. The judges watched in awe, especially when she hit the high notes. Host Terry Crews watched from the sidelines and at one point exclaimed to the camera, “You sang that! You sang that!”

America first heard Simpson’s vocal talents during her blind audition on Season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Her rendition of Demi Lovato’s “Stone Cold” received a four-chair turn from the coaches, including Miley Cyrus, who she chose as her mentor. Simpson ultimately came in third place that season.

Per her NBC “The Voice” bio, Simpson is Native American and grew up in the Haliwa-Saponi tribe in North Carolina. She started singing as a small child alongside her Evangelist family, who would travel via RV to different churches “leading praise and worship,” according to the bio.

Before Simpson graced the “AGT” stage, she announced the news three weeks before with her nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram. Some of her fellow “The Voice” alums responded with support.

Fellow Season 13 contestant on “The Voice” Kathrina Feigh wrote in the comments, “Aayyyyeeee!!!” From season three, Avery Wilson chimed in with, “Go in Brooke !!!!!”

Following her success on “The Voice,” Simpson released a few singles but teased in an Instagram post one week before her “AGT” debut Tuesday that she completed a full-fledged album in Nashville.

Who Has Received a Golden Buzzer This Season?

A total of three diverse acts have received a golden buzzer on Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent” as of this writing.

During the season premiere, which aired on Tuesday, June 1, the Northwell Health Nurse Choir scored a golden buzzer with their inspirational rendition of “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King. Following their performance, Mandel hit the buzzer, which automatically guarantees an act a spot in the live shows, which airs later on in the season.

In the following episode, which aired on June 8, Cowell gave his golden buzzer to solo artist Nightbirde, who shared her story about battling cancer before performing an original song titled “It’s Okay.”





It was host Terry Crews who hit the golden buzzer for the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, a talented group with members from South Korea and America who delivered a choreographed fight scene filled with major acrobatics during the episode airing on June 15.

Each judge gets one golden buzzer to use on any act of their choosing per season. Judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum each have one buzzer left as of this writing.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

