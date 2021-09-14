AGT 2021 Finale Schedule: America’s Got Talent Time on TV

The 2021 winner of “America’s Got Talent” is about to be revealed.

Those who wish to watch the finale live should tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 15, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Heading into the finale are 10 acts: 16-year-old acrobatic Aidan Bryant, singer Brooke Simpson, magician Dustin Tavella, comedian Gina Brillon, singer Jimmie Herrod, stand-up comedian Josh Blue, quick-change magician Léa Kyle, the Northwell Nurse Choir, 9-year-old singer Victory Brinker and the World Taekwondo Demo. Team.

The quarterfinals started with dozens of acts but they had been whittled down to 21 by the semifinalists and that number was cut in half heading into the finalists.

Judge Simon Cowell revealed he was “gutted” after some of his favorite acts didn’t make it to the Top 10 last week. “So many of you were outstanding last night,” Cowell said, per USA Today. “I think we should have a wild card.”

The Northwell Nurse Choir was the first group to make it to the finals thanks to judge Howie Mandel, who made the group of 18 nurses — who worked on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic in New York — Golden Buzzer winners.

“This is America saying a big ‘thank you,'” Mandel said.

Brooke Simpson Was ‘Shocked’ She Was a Finalist

While Cowell said Simpson “100% deserved” to be in the finals, the singer couldn’t believe she had made it so far in the competition.

“Still trying to catch my breath from tonight 😭❤️‍🔥 so grateful every chance i get to live out my dreams,” she wrote last week. “It’s time to VOTE VOTE VOTE 🗳 🙏🏽🌟 swipe to see how you can get your girl get to the @agt finals!!!”

“FINALS HERE WE COME💓😭 i love you guys,” she added. “Thank you so much i’m truly at a loss words🥺✨.”

The day before the first round of the finals took place, Simpson wanted to send a special message to her followers. “It’s so crazy how fast time flies when you’re having fun. its @agt FINALE TIME!!!! i can’t even believe it 😭 This has definitely been the most challenging week for me…because I wanna give the performance of a lifetime tomorrow night. a MOMENT,” she said on Instagram. “I’ve come so far and it’s all because of YOU🤍 thank you for your votes because they brought me here. NOW ITS GAME TIME 🙏🏽💪🏽❤️‍🔥 i love you 🤟🏽.”

Victory Brinker Could Win the Million Dollars

If “AGT” judge Sophia Vergara is correct, the 9-year-old opera singer could go home with the top prize. Brinker has “a good chance of winning the million dollars,” the “Modern Family” star announced last week.

Like Simpson, Brinker wrote via Instagram that she was looking forward to her final performance.

“I am so excited and honored to sing in the AGT Finals tonight!” she said. “Watch & Vote4Victory! I love you all and thank you for the overwhelming support and encouragement!”

“Loving every minute of this final week on @agt!” she added in an earlier post. “It’s going to be an amazing show tomorrow! Please be ready to VOTE for me again! Let’s finish BIG!”

Last month, Cowell predicted that Brinker would go on to have a fruitful career even if she didn’t win “AGT.” He went on to compare her to Carrie Underwood, who competed on “American Idol.”

“I do remember many years ago, on another show, an artist called Carrie Underwood came on and auditioned for me, and I said, ‘You’re going to sell millions and millions of records.’ And I was right,” he said, per Billboard.

“I’m going to make a prediction: You’re going to be one of the biggest stars to emerge from one of these shows,” he added. “Because you have a unique, special talent, and I think you are incredible.”

Again, to find out who moves on next, don’t miss “America’s Got Talent: 2021 when it airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

