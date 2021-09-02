‘America’s Got Talent’ Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Made it Through & Was Eliminated 9/1

Tonight’s episode of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” revealed which of the acts make it through to the finals from group one of the semi-finals.

There are just four episodes remaining following the September 1, 2021 episode. The second round of the semi-finals airs in two parts on September 7, 2021 and September 8, 2021.

Then, the finale will also air in two parts on September 14 and 15, 2021 on NBC.

Judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell offered their feedback to performers after each act, and they were joined by host Terry Crews in order to do that.

SPOILER ALERT: There will be a full recap of the September 1, 2021 episode of “America’s Got Talent” below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode spoiled for you.

If you just want to know which acts made it through to the finals and which got sent home, scroll to the bottom of this post.

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

Semi-Finals Round 1 Eliminations Live Recap

The show started with host Terry Crews announcing that the finale was just two weeks away and welcoming all four of the judges and the live audience to the show, followed by a short recap of the previous night.

Then, all the acts were welcomed to the stage for vote reveals.

For the acts, Cowell shared that his act was to not be afraid and “you’ve gotta bring your A-Game and do things we’ve never seen before on this stage.”

The three acts in the instant save were singer Jimmy Herrod, comedian Michael Winslow and World Taequando Demonstration Team. The Instant Save was opened for the following 25 minutes. Two Golden Buzzer acts were included in the bottom three positions.

Ben Platt, star of “Dear Evan Hansen,” then took the stage to perform the song “You Will Be Found.”

The first act going through to the finals was announced to be comedian Gina Brillon.

Results: Who Got Eliminated & Who Was Saved on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tonight?

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

Going through:

Gina Brillon

“America’s Got Talent” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Confirmed as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Celeb

