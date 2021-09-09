‘America’s Got Talent’ Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Made it Through & Was Eliminated 9/8

The September 8, 2021 episode of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” revealed which of the acts make it through to the finals from group two of the semi-finals.

There are just two episodes remaining following the September 8, 2021 episode. The finale will also air in two parts on September 14 and 15, 2021 on NBC.

Judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell offered their feedback to performers after each act, and they were joined by host Terry Crews in order to do that.

The acts who performed on the September 7 episode were singing trio 1aChord, the women of UniCircle Flow, quick-change artist Lea Kyle, comic Kabir Singh, the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, mentalist Peter Antoniou, opera singer Victory Brinker, the ChapKidz dance crew, the brothers of Rialcris, comic Josh Blue and singer Brooke Simpson.

SPOILER ALERT: There will be a full recap of the September 1, 2021 episode of “America’s Got Talent” below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode spoiled for you.

If you just want to know which acts made it through to the finals and which got sent home, scroll to the bottom of this post.

Semi-Finals Live Recap

The episode started with Terry Crews welcoming judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell onto the stage as well as providing a recap from the previous night’s episode.

Cowell told the acts that if they made it to the finals, they needed to step it up if they weren’t the acts that were “outstanding” the night before.

The acts that came in fourth, fifth and sixth would be going into the Instant Save, and one would be saved by the audience. Another will be saved by the judges at the end of the show.

First, Terry Crews said that Victory Brinker, UniCircle Flow and Lea Kyle would be the acts that were eligible for the Instant Save.

Next up, Terry Crews invited the acts Northwell Health Nurse Choir and 1aChord to the center of the stage and revealed that the first act making it through to the finals was the Northwell Nurse Health Choir.

The next two acts called forward were Kabir Singh and Rialcris. Crews revealed that the act moving on was actually neither of them. They were both eliminated.

After the break, Terry Crews called Brooke Simpson and Chapkidz to the center stage and revealed that Simpson would be the one moving forward.

Cowell told her that she “100 percent deserved” to be moving on to the finals, though he thought that everyone needed to step it up.

Lastly, Josh Blue and Peter Antoniou were invited to center-stage for Crews to reveal that the act moving forward was Josh Blue.

The last order of business for the night was revealing which of the three acts won the Instant Save and then which would be saved by the judges.

Crews revealed that the winner of the Instant Save was Lea Kyle in “one of the closest votes we’ve ever had.”

Heidi Klum said that she wanted to save Victory Brinker, Sofia Vergara said she would choose to save Victory as well, but Howie Mandel voted for UniCircle Flow. Simon was the dealbreaker, and he went with his heart, choosing to save Victory Brinker.

Results: Who Got Eliminated & Who Was Saved on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tonight?

Here are the acts that will be moving through to the finals:

Northwell Health Nurse Choir

Brooke Simpson

Josh Blue

Lea Kyle

Victory Brinker

Eliminated:

1aChord

Kabir Singh

Rialcris

Chapkidz

Peter Antoniou

UniCircle Flow

“America’s Got Talent” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and Pacific Time on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Confirmed as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Celeb