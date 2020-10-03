Aisling ‘Tucker’ Moore-Reed Now: Where Is the Actress & Accused Killer Today?

Aisling Moore-Reed, sometimes known by her author name Tucker Reed, was arrested and charged in the shooting death of her uncle, Shane Patrick Moore, on July 26, 2016, in Oregon. She was originally indicted on charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter, and two years later received an additional charge of murder, Mail Tribune reported in 2018.

Where is Moore-Reed today? In May 2020, the 30-year-old actress, author and reporter pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in her uncle’s death and she is currently serving a six-year prison sentence.

Moore-Reed Is Serving Her Sentence at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility

Moore-Reed pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in May 2020 in a plea deal that saw the murder charge and first-degree manslaughter charges dropped. According to public records, Moore-Reed is serving a sentence of six years and three months at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, where she was admitted on June 3, 2020. Her earliest release date, according to her inmate record, is November 25, 2024.

She was also sentenced to three years of supervision after her release from prison. After the sentencing, the District Attorney’s office said, “the defendant stated she was very sorry for the pain she caused her family,” KDRV reported.

Coffee Creek Correctional Facility is a women’s prison located in Wilsonville, just south of Portland. It also serves as the state’s intake center, “providing evaluation of all male inmates committed to state custody by the courts,” according to the government of Oregon’s website. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the facility has also served as the hub for inmates who have contracted COVID-19, Oregon Live reported.

During the wildfires earlier in September, the inmates at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility were evacuated to Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras, Oregon Live wrote. Since then, inmates have reported “inhumane conditions,” including being housed in facilities with terrible air quality and lack of access to medication and regular meals.

Moore-Reed Received Additional Drug Charges in January 2020 While Serving Her Sentence

Earlier in 2020, while she was still in Jackson County Jail awaiting trial, Moore-Reed received new charges related to drug possession in jail. She was charged with “supplying contraband and unlawfully possessing heroin,” according to the Mail Tribune.

The outlet, citing a court document, reported that on January 2 at around 5 p.m., “corrections deputies at the Jackson County Jail say they found heroin with Moore-Reed’s belongings on her bunk during a search for contraband.” There have been no new developments concerning her drug charges since her arraignment on January 3.

Since Shane Moore’s shooting death in 2016, Moore-Reed’s family has stated that it was done in self-defense and the actress’ mother, Kelly Moore, told police that her brother had been “beating me up” and had made multiple death threats against the women the day he was shot and killed, Mail Tribune wrote.

On the day of his death, the Jackson County District Attorney’s office said Shane Moore and Moore-Reed’s mother, Kelly Moore, had been in a dispute over a family property. He arrived at Moore-Reed’s grandmother’s home to sign some documents. According to KDRV, while Kelly and Shane Moore were having a conversation at the door, the DA’s office said that Moore-Reed picked up a gun and told her uncle to leave the home. At that point, she pulled the trigger and shot him in the chest. Shane Moore died at the scene.

The additional murder charge that came two years after Moore-Reed’s first charges was a result of a cellphone video that surfaced showing the events that occurred. When Moore-Reed was sentenced in May 2020, the DA’s office spoke about the video:

The video showed that it was approximately 20 seconds from the time Shane Moore came to the door of the residence and when the defendant shot him. These facts were taken into consideration. However, when viewed in totality with all the facts, to include the video of the incident showing Shane Moore’s behavior as non-threatening, the defense of self-defense or defense of others was not applicable under Oregon law.

