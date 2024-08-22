Legendary Actor’s Family Refuses His Request to Put Down Pet Dog ‘Loubo’: Report

Alain Delon’s family is refusing the late French film legend’s request to put down the actor’s dog so they can lay in rest together, the Brigitte Bardot Foundation announced in an Instagram post.

The Foundation wrote on August 21 that the dog would be taken care of by the actor’s family.

“Many of you have sent us messages about the future of Loubo, Alain Delon’s dog,” the Foundation wrote in French.

“‘He has his own home and family,’ the actor’s relatives who will take care of him confirmed to us. Loubo of course will not be euthanized!”

Delon’s family “has denied the actor’s request for his dog to be euthanized and buried alongside him following outcry in France,” according to CNN. CNN reported that the legendary figure in French cinema, 88, died on Sunday, August 18.

Delon “had clearly expressed his wish to have his beloved Belgian Shepherd dog, Loubo, buried alongside him when he passed,” CNN reported, but the family won’t abide by his wishes.

Alain Delon Told a Magazine He Wanted the Vet to ‘Take Us Away Together,’ Referring to His Beloved Dog, Reports Say

According to CNN, Delon made the request clear in 2018 to Paris Match magazine.

“I’ve had 50 dogs in my life, but I have a special relationship with this one,” Delon told the magazine, according to CNN. “If I die before him, I’ll ask the vet to take us away together. He’ll put him to sleep in my arms.”

According to The Guardian, when Delon died, animal rights activists raised concerns about the animal’s fate. “I’ve just had Anouchka Delon on the phone and she has told me that Loubo is part of the family and will be kept. The dog will not be put down,” a foundation spokesperson told The Guardian.

An Animal Welfare Group Wrote That a Dog’s Life Should ‘Not Be Conditioned’ on That of a Human

Animal rights groups spoke out to save Loubo.

“The SPA wanted to pay tribute to Alain Delon, animal lover and defender of the cause. Before his death, he had expressed the wish to euthanize his dog Loubo. However, the life of an animal should not be conditioned by that of a human. The SPA is volunteering to take in his dog and find him a family,” animal welfare organization La Spa wrote on X in a statement in French.

According to The Guardian, Delon had a close relationship with dogs. Delon “created a chapel in a cemetery containing the remains of at least 35 of his dogs in the wooded grounds of his home,” reported The Guardian.

In July 2023, Delon’s daughter posted a photo of Loubo to her Instagram page. “‘Wherever there is an unfortunate person, god sends a dog,'” she wrote. “Thank you my Loubo for being there for your master. To those who will recognize themselves, thank you for your unwavering support to the building of truth. We are beyond touched.”