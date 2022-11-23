Are Aldi, Costco & Meijer Open or Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

If you need to head to the grocery store at the last minute before cooking your Thanksgiving meal, your options are limited on Thursday. Many food retailers are closing their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday to give their workers a chance to enjoy the day with their families, such as Aldi and Costco.

Meijer, however, is an option. The superstore is staying open on Thanksgiving but closing earlier than normal.

Meijer Is Operating on Reduced Hours on Thanksgiving

Meijer is one of the major food retailers that always keeps its doors open for customers on Thanksgiving. This year is no exception.

According to the company’s website, all stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. Keep in mind that the closing time is much earlier than normal. Meijer is usually open as late as midnight.

If you’re stuck in the kitchen or just can’t make it to the store in-person, home delivery is also an option on Thanksgiving. Meijer is offering home delivery and pickup services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Find a Meijer near you by clicking here.

Meijer also announced a giving program that lasts until November 26. Meijer is donating “one meal to Simply Give food pantries for every purchase including a food item from select Meijer brands,” according to a news release. The director of Own Brand Foods at Meijer, Ben Hamlin, was quoted, “We’re excited to deepen that tie to the spirit of the season by giving our customers one more reason to feel good about buying our products.”

Costco Is Always Closed for Major Holidays Including Thanksgiving

If you have a membership to Costco, either head there today or you’ll have to wait until Friday. Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to its website.

The big-box retailer always closes its doors on these major holidays:

New Year’s Day

Easter Sunday

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Costco is among the most popular places to buy groceries in North America. The warehouse club is the third largest food retailer based on total sales, behind Walmart and Amazon and ahead of Kroger, according to Progressive Grocer.

Find a Costco warehouse located near you.

Aldi Will Also Be Closed on Thanksgiving But Is Offering a Special Discount Through November 29

Discount grocery store Aldi is another of the major food retailers that you can expect to stay closed on Thanksgiving. The company closes its locations on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Easter Sunday (except California & Arizona stores)

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Aldi usually operates on reduced hours but does remain open on the following holidays:

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

However, if you visit Aldi today (Wednesday) or through Tuesday, November 29, you may be able to enjoy even lower prices than normal. Right now, according to its website, Aldi is offering 2019 prices as part of its “Thanksgiving Price Rewind” celebration.

Extra discounts will be added to select products. The company says “Products with reduced prices are marked with the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon.”

Aldi president Dave Rinaldo said in a news release: “Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever… So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing ALDI has your back this Thanksgiving.”

Find an Aldi located near you.