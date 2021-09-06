Is Aldi Open or Closed on Labor Day 2021? What Hours?

Happy Labor Day 2021! For many Americans, the Labor Day holiday is the perfect excuse to have a barbecue or cook a special family meal. If you’ve realized at the last minute you’ve forgotten a crucial ingredient or another important item, you’ll be able to stop by ALDI to pick it up. The supermarket chain is staying open for Labor Day.

Heavy confirmed with an ALDI public relations representative that most stores will close earlier than normal today: “Get your shopping list ready, because we will have limited store hours on Monday, 9/6. All our stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with select locations having extended hours.” You can find the closest ALDI by using their online locator tool here.

ALDI Offers Grocery Delivery & Curbside Pickup

Many shoppers may be feeling a bit uncomfortable about going shopping for groceries right now due to a recent spike of new coronavirus cases. Whether that’s the case or you don’t have the time to go shopping, ALDI offers grocery delivery and curbside pickup.

ALDI explains on its website that more than 95% of its stores offer delivery services. You can enter your zip code here to confirm whether your area is covered.

ALDI partners with Instacart to deliver groceries. Customers can schedule deliveries days in advance or request an item to be delivered in as little as one hour. It’s important to point out that the holiday could impact this time schedule, based on how many Instacart personal shoppers are working and how busy they are. You can expect to pay an extra delivery fee; the amount will vary based on the time and the size of the order.

Nearly 700 ALDI locations in 35 states have curbside pickup as an option, according to the company’s website. Shoppers simply pick out everything they want on shop.aldi.us. Select your pickup location and what time you’ll be there. The store will alert you when the order is ready. Stores have designated spaces for curbside pickup marked in blue. An employee will bring your bags out to your car. ALDI does charge a fee for this service.

ALDI Closes for Major Holidays

ALDI traditionally closes only for the biggest holidays of the year. The company explains on its website that all stores close on:

New Year’s Day

Easter Sunday (except California & Arizona stores)

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

ALDI operates on reduced hours every year on:

Labor Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

ALDI isn’t offering any Labor Day-specific discounts. But the supermarket chain has weekly sales deals that vary based on location. You can check out the weekly ads here. ALDI also announced that it’ll start selling pumpkins on September 10.

