Aldi’s Memorial Day Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

It’s Memorial Day, and if you need to do some last-minute shopping for your BBQ, you’re probably wondering whether ALDI is open today, Monday, May 31, 2021. If you need to make a run to ALDI or want to order delivery or curbside pickup, we have good news. ALDI will be open on Memorial Day 2021, according to the ALDI website. However, they may be operating under limited hours.

“ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday (except California & Arizona stores), Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Additionally, ALDI stores operate limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Specific holiday hours for your local store can be found by using our store locator,” the website said.

It’s always a good idea to check with your local ALDI grocery store before you head out to shop. Check out ALDI’s store locator here and confirm their hours.

Here’s what you need to know:

ALDI Offers Delivery Through Instacart & Orders Can Be Placed Online

Your June 2nd sneak peek is here! What are you most excited for?! 🤗 Comment below! See what else is coming to stores 6/2: https://t.co/qAZHHrR2pj pic.twitter.com/G98wNib4c1 — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) May 27, 2021

ALDI has expanded its delivery services, which the company offers through Instacart, according to their website.

“You can shop from the couch or while on the go,” the website says.

Delivery shoppers can browse items, add them to their virtual shopping cart, and “sit back and relax. We got it from here,” the website says.

“An employee will deliver your groceries direct to your door,” the website says.

In addition to delivery, ALDI also offers curbside pickup at many of its locations.

“ALDI Curbside Grocery Pickup is rolling out to various ALDI stores across the country, and nearly 700 ALDI stores offer this service. Find out if your local ALDI store offers pickup by visiting our Curbside Grocery Pickup Locations page,” the website says.

ALDI Has Plans to Open About 100 New Stores Nationwide in 2021

Looking to save on your grocery bill? 💁‍♀️ It's easy, just shop with us! 🤗 Thanks for the love @ParadeMagazine! https://t.co/RghFvWZHVp — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) May 26, 2021

While many businesses were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, ALDI has plans to expand, the company said in a press release issued February 10, 2021. The “Grocery Value Leader” will focus its expansion in Arizona, California, Florida and the Northeast, the statement said.

“As part of its continued mission to offer customers convenience in how and when they shop, ALDI will further expand its eCommerce offering throughout 2021,” the statement said. “The company will add Curbside Grocery Pickup service to 500 additional stores by the end of the year, bringing the total number of curbside locations to more than 1,200. ALDI will also continue to offer grocery delivery via Instacart in almost all of its stores.”

The press release said it will continue with its commitment to health and safety as the company grows.

“We’re incredibly proud to continue growing in all aspects of our business, from opening new stores to enhancing our eCommerce offerings, especially in light of the challenges businesses have faced in the last year,” Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI U.S. said in the press release. “Our commitment to our shoppers, new and existing, is the same — we will do everything in our power to offer the lowest possible prices every day — and we look forward to supporting more communities across the country with amazing ALDI products at a value that can’t be matched.”

