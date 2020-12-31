Aldi & Trader Joes New Year’s Eve & Day 2020 Hours: Are They Open?

The year 2020 is coming to a close, and it’s definitely something to celebrate. If you need to buy some last-minute groceries, Aldi and Trader Joe’s are open on New Year’s Eve but closed on New Year’s Day.
It’s always a good idea to check with your local store to verify the hours. Check the hours at an Aldi store near you here or at your neighborhood Trader Joe’s here.
Here’s what you need to know:
Trader Joe’s & Aldi Are Open on New Year’s Eve & Closed on New Year’s Day 2020
Good-bye to 2020! Thank you for being alive, my family,lessons I learned,friends I got closer to & my sponsors:@AcerAmerica @CallawayGolf @traderjoes @LevelwearGolf @MercedesBenz_DK #Esmark – U guys are the best! Can’t wait to be with you next year! 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/YqZNL6b5bh
— Sandra Gal (@TheSandraGal) December 29, 2020
Both Aldi and Trader Joe’s are open on New Year’s Eve in 2020. However, on New Year’s Day, 2021, they will be closed. Trader Joe’s stores will be closing at 6 p.m., and many Aldi locations are also operating under reduced hours.
“We have all the bubbly and tasty savories you need to ring in the New Year properly. Be sure to come in before the count down commences!” Trader’s Joe’s announcements said. “Trader Joe’s Stores will CLOSE at 6pm on Thursday, December 31, 2020, so we will all be ready to raise a glass!”
New Year’s Day is one of the holidays Aldi stores are closed, its website says.
“ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day,” the Aldi website says. “Additionally, ALDI stores operate limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Specific holiday hours for your local store can be found by using our store locator.”
Aldi Is Offering Deals on Buzzworthy Products Including Champagne, Cheese Assortments & Pizza
Your December sneak peek is here! 👀 Which #ALDIFinds are you saving the date for? https://t.co/U5aL7xqMZO
— ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) November 30, 2020
Aldi has deals for December and January that will be sure to make your New Year’s party a success. Their Buzzworthy products for December include a wide assortment of special offers on alcohol, snacks and meals. An Aldi spokesperson highlighted the deals for December and January in a statement provided to Heavy.
It said:
December
Buzzworthy products in alcohol:
Grandi Mori Prosecco 1.5L
Vve. Monsigny Champagne Brut
O’Donnells Variety Pack
New World Wine Gift Set
Montequinto Rioja Gift Pack
Dancing Flame Llaima Red Blend
Wicked Grove Cinnamon Hard Cider
Buzzworthy products in food:
Emporium Selection Festive Cheese Truckle Assortment
El Sabroso Holiday Tortilla Chips
Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Holiday Themed Pizzas
Priano Christmas Gnocchi
Southern Grove Holiday Trail Mix
Desert Heat Hot Sauce Gift Set
Specially Selected Cheese Pairing Spread Set
Stonemill Everything Bagel Seasoning Varieties
Sundae Shoppe Snowflake Cones
Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Cauliflower Breadsticks
Other Buzzworthy products:
Bodum Gourmet Coffee Maker Assortment
Crane Two-Sided Over-The-Door Axe Throw
Explore One 50mm Telescope or Microscope
Crane Full Sized Table Tennis with Paddles and Balls
Hasbro Game Night Party Games
5″ Christmas Cactus Assorted Colors
Merry Moments Tree Collar
Ambiano Espresso Maker
Crofton Chef’s Collection Premium Wood Serving Trays
Huntington Home Punderful Candle
Huntington Home Essential Oil Roll On’s
Ambiano Electric Glass Kettle
Huntington Home Luxury Scented Candle with Gift Box
Huntington Home Cool Mist Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser
Huntington Home Luxury Table Candle
Huntington Home Crackled Glass Candle
January
Buzzworthy products in alcohol:
Petit Vanilla Bean Wine Specialty
Connellys Strawberry Country Cream
The Chocolate Cellar Chocolate Red Wine
Buzzworthy products in food:
Earth Grown Empower Burger
Earth Grown Dairy Free Salad Dressings
Welby Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies
Earth Grown Vegan Cheddar or Mozzarella Sticks
Park Street Deli Cauliflower Dips Ranch or Garlic Feta
Clancy’s Nashville Hot Chicken or Cuban Sandwich Kettle Chips
Clancy’s Loaded Bacon & Cheddar or Fried Pickle Ranch Wavy Potato Chips
Clancy’s Buttery or Dill Pickle Popcorn
Appetitos Franks in a Blanket with Everything Seasoning
Emporium Selection Valentine’s Day Cheese Assortment
Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Football Shaped Pepperoni Deli Pizza
Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Heart Shaped Cheese Deli Pizza
Other Buzzworthy products:
Crane Acupressure Mat and Pillow
Crane 30 Lb. Kettle Bell Set
Huntington Home Large Soy Tin Candle
5″ Money Tree
Huntington Home 3 Wick Candle
Huntington Home 60″ x 70″ Feather Soft Throw
4″ Foliage Assorted Varieties
Crane Fitness Massage Gun
Ambiano XL 5.3 Qt Air Fryer
Crofton Bamboo Cutting Board Set
