Aldi & Trader Joes New Year’s Eve & Day 2020 Hours: Are They Open?

The year 2020 is coming to a close, and it’s definitely something to celebrate. If you need to buy some last-minute groceries, Aldi and Trader Joe’s are open on New Year’s Eve but closed on New Year’s Day.

It’s always a good idea to check with your local store to verify the hours. Check the hours at an Aldi store near you here or at your neighborhood Trader Joe’s here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trader Joe’s & Aldi Are Open on New Year’s Eve & Closed on New Year’s Day 2020

Good-bye to 2020! Thank you for being alive, my family,lessons I learned,friends I got closer to & my sponsors:@AcerAmerica @CallawayGolf @traderjoes @LevelwearGolf @MercedesBenz_DK #Esmark – U guys are the best! Can’t wait to be with you next year! 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/YqZNL6b5bh — Sandra Gal (@TheSandraGal) December 29, 2020

Both Aldi and Trader Joe’s are open on New Year’s Eve in 2020. However, on New Year’s Day, 2021, they will be closed. Trader Joe’s stores will be closing at 6 p.m., and many Aldi locations are also operating under reduced hours.

“We have all the bubbly and tasty savories you need to ring in the New Year properly. Be sure to come in before the count down commences!” Trader’s Joe’s announcements said. “Trader Joe’s Stores will CLOSE at 6pm on Thursday, December 31, 2020, so we will all be ready to raise a glass!”

New Year’s Day is one of the holidays Aldi stores are closed, its website says.

“ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day,” the Aldi website says. “Additionally, ALDI stores operate limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Specific holiday hours for your local store can be found by using our store locator.”

Aldi Is Offering Deals on Buzzworthy Products Including Champagne, Cheese Assortments & Pizza

Your December sneak peek is here! 👀 Which #ALDIFinds are you saving the date for? https://t.co/U5aL7xqMZO — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) November 30, 2020

Aldi has deals for December and January that will be sure to make your New Year’s party a success. Their Buzzworthy products for December include a wide assortment of special offers on alcohol, snacks and meals. An Aldi spokesperson highlighted the deals for December and January in a statement provided to Heavy.

It said:

December

Buzzworthy products in alcohol:

Grandi Mori Prosecco 1.5L

Vve. Monsigny Champagne Brut

O’Donnells Variety Pack

New World Wine Gift Set

Montequinto Rioja Gift Pack

Dancing Flame Llaima Red Blend

Wicked Grove Cinnamon Hard Cider

Buzzworthy products in food:

Emporium Selection Festive Cheese Truckle Assortment

El Sabroso Holiday Tortilla Chips

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Holiday Themed Pizzas

Priano Christmas Gnocchi

Southern Grove Holiday Trail Mix

Desert Heat Hot Sauce Gift Set

Specially Selected Cheese Pairing Spread Set

Stonemill Everything Bagel Seasoning Varieties

Sundae Shoppe Snowflake Cones

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Cauliflower Breadsticks

Other Buzzworthy products:

Bodum Gourmet Coffee Maker Assortment

Crane Two-Sided Over-The-Door Axe Throw

Explore One 50mm Telescope or Microscope

Crane Full Sized Table Tennis with Paddles and Balls

Hasbro Game Night Party Games

5″ Christmas Cactus Assorted Colors

Merry Moments Tree Collar

Ambiano Espresso Maker

Crofton Chef’s Collection Premium Wood Serving Trays

Huntington Home Punderful Candle

Huntington Home Essential Oil Roll On’s

Ambiano Electric Glass Kettle

Huntington Home Luxury Scented Candle with Gift Box

Huntington Home Cool Mist Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser

Huntington Home Luxury Table Candle

Huntington Home Crackled Glass Candle

January

Buzzworthy products in alcohol:

Petit Vanilla Bean Wine Specialty

Connellys Strawberry Country Cream

The Chocolate Cellar Chocolate Red Wine

Buzzworthy products in food:

Earth Grown Empower Burger

Earth Grown Dairy Free Salad Dressings

Welby Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

Earth Grown Vegan Cheddar or Mozzarella Sticks

Park Street Deli Cauliflower Dips Ranch or Garlic Feta

Clancy’s Nashville Hot Chicken or Cuban Sandwich Kettle Chips

Clancy’s Loaded Bacon & Cheddar or Fried Pickle Ranch Wavy Potato Chips

Clancy’s Buttery or Dill Pickle Popcorn

Appetitos Franks in a Blanket with Everything Seasoning

Emporium Selection Valentine’s Day Cheese Assortment

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Football Shaped Pepperoni Deli Pizza

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Heart Shaped Cheese Deli Pizza

Other Buzzworthy products:

Crane Acupressure Mat and Pillow

Crane 30 Lb. Kettle Bell Set

Huntington Home Large Soy Tin Candle

5″ Money Tree

Huntington Home 3 Wick Candle

Huntington Home 60″ x 70″ Feather Soft Throw

4″ Foliage Assorted Varieties

Crane Fitness Massage Gun

Ambiano XL 5.3 Qt Air Fryer

Crofton Bamboo Cutting Board Set

