Aldi & Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving Day 2021 Hours: Are They Open?

Happy Thanksgiving 2021! Most retailers keep their doors closed on this holiday, including ALDI and Trader Joe’s. Both of those grocery chains are CLOSED for Thanksgiving Day.

If you need to pick up an extra ingredient for your family’s feast, other grocery store chains like Kroger and Whole Foods are open for limited hours today.

ALDI Is Closed for 4 Holidays Each Year

ALDI posted on its national Facebook page on November 23: “Our stores will be closed Thanksgiving, 11/25, as we spend time with our families and friends. 🍂 Wishing you all a peaceful, restful, healthy and happy Thanksgiving!”

ALDI traditionally closes for four major holidays each year. According to ALDI’s website, the chain’s more than 2,000 stores are always closed on:

New Year’s Day

Easter Sunday (except California & Arizona stores)

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

ALDI remains opens on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. But most stores operate on more limited hours on those days.

Heavy confirmed with an ALDI spokesperson that stores will reopen at their usual time on Black Friday. You can check specific hours for individual stores by using ALDI’s online store locator tool here. ALDI has locations in 36 states.

ALDI is also continuing to set aside targeted times for customers who are more at risk from COVID-19. ALDI’s website explains that on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the first hour of business is reserved for “vulnerable shoppers, including seniors, expectant mothers, and health compromised shoppers.”

Trader Joe’s Also Emphasized Giving Workers the Day Off on Thanksgiving

All Trader Joe’s stores will be closed on Thursday, November 25th, so our Crew Members can spend Thanksgiving with family and friends.

Trader Joe’s follows a similar schedule as ALDI and typically closes on New Year’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Trader Joe’s shared on its website

Most Trader Joe’s locations are open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. and are expected to reopen at their usual time on Black Friday. Trader Joe’s has stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. You can check the hours of the location near you by searching here.

Trader Joe’s also supplies a long list of recipes on its website. Before Thanksgiving, the chain promoted a recipe for “Maple Rosemary Butternut Squash with Walnuts.” Follow that recipe here.

