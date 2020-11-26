Aldi & Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving Day 2020 Hours: Are They Open?

Aldi is CLOSED on Thanksgiving this year, as is Trader Joe’s. Both grocery store chains close on four holidays each year including Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday and Thanksgiving. According to the Trader Joe’s website, “Trader Joe’s Stores will be CLOSED on Thursday, November 26, 2020 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Be sure to pick up your bird and all of the fixings before the holiday!”

When it comes Aldi’s holiday schedule, the store’s website states, “All ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Additionally, all ALDI stores will be open limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.”

Most Aldi stores are open until 8 or 9 p.m. during regular business hours, although many stores have limited hours on Sundays. You can find the specific holiday hours for your local store by using the Aldi store locator, and the hours and locations of your nearest Trader Joe’s store here. Keep reading for details on the holiday hours of operation for both Aldi and Trader Joe’s below:

Aldi Has Reduced Hours For Certain Holidays & Closes For Others

Aldi only closes for four major federal holidays each year, and remains open with reduced hours or regular business hours for the rest. The German grocer stays open with limited hours for big holiday weekends like Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Labor Day, but they typically close by 4 p.m. or 6 p.m., depending on the store’s location.

Aldi used to be closed for most major federal holidays of the year, including New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. However, the holiday schedule has changed several times throughout the years, and now the grocery chain only closes for Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday and Thanksgiving. To get an idea of Aldi’s holiday hours, you check out the 2020 holiday schedule below:

New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1) – CLOSED

Easter Sunday (Sunday, April 12) – CLOSED

Memorial Day (Monday, May 25) – REDUCED HOURS

Independence Day (Friday, July 3) – REDUCED HOURS

Labor Day (Monday, September 7) – REDUCED HOURS

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26) – CLOSED

Christmas Eve (Thursday, December 24) – REDUCED HOURS

Christmas Day (Friday, December 25) – CLOSED

New Year’s Eve (Thursday, December 31) – REDUCED HOURS

Aldi posted a reminder about the limited holiday hours on the official Aldi USA Facebook page on Wednesday, November 25. The post, which can be viewed above, reads, “Wishing you a peaceful, restful, healthy and happy Thanksgiving. Our stores will be closed tomorrow, 11/26.”

Trader Joe’s Has a Similar Holiday Schedule to Aldi & Only Closes Four Times Each Year

Trader Joe’s Holiday schedule is almost identical to Aldi’s, with the grocery chain only closing four times each year. However, the store has reduced hours on several holidays, including the 4th of July, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Trader Joe’s typically remains open for all other holidays, although hours vary depending on your location.

Check out the Trader Joe’s holiday schedule below, but note that the hours may differ depending on your location. With the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the globe, we always recommend calling your local store to confirm the hours before making a trip.