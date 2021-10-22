Alec Baldwin Kills Woman With Prop Gun Misfire: Sheriff

Alec Baldwin killed his film’s director of photography Halyna Hutchins when a prop gun misfired, according to a local sheriff in New Mexico.

The prop gun misfired, according to Deadline, when Baldwin was holding it on the New Mexico set of the movie Rust.

A news release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies “were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western ‘Rust,’ October 21, 2021, when a 911 caller reported a shooting on the set.”

The sheriff’s office “confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.”

No Charges Have Been Filed

MAJOR #UPDATE: @santafesheriff confirms actor and producer of #Rust, Alec Baldwin, discharged the prop gun on set that killed the film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins (42), and injured the film's director, Joel Souza (48). @KOB4 No charges have been filed. https://t.co/Mh13LXEwSh — Tessa Mentus (@TessaMentus) October 22, 2021

Hutchins was “transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hispital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional medical Center where he is undergoing treatment for his inuries.”

The investigation “remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”

It’s not yet clear whether there is any criminal culpability. “Deputies say the incident happened when a prop gun was discharged on #Rust set – looking into how and what type of projectile was discharged. @KOB4,” tweeted Mentus.

Pictures emerged of the two victims.

