Alex Rodriguez Posts ‘Cryptic’ Message After Jennifer Lopez Divorce Filing: Report

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez sent a cryptic message in the wake of ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez’s divorce filing from Ben Affleck.

According to E! News, Rodriguez shared a “cryptic” quote, attributed to him, to his Instagram story on August 20, the day Lopez filed for divorce.

“You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction,” it says.

Fox News reported that Rodriguez shared the post shortly after news of Lopez’s divorce filing broke.

The story is no longer visible on Rodriguez’s Instagram story. It was a share of a post still up on thecon.cept Instagram page.

It’s not clear what Rodriguez was referring to. However, due to the fact that Lopez filed for divorce first and Rodriguez’s history with the singer/actress, some are speculating that he was referring to Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Were Engaged for 2 Years Before Breaking Up, Reports Say

According to Fox News, “Rodriguez and Lopez officially ended their engagement in April 2021.” They were engaged for two years and started dating in 2017, according to Fox News. Lopez started dating Affleck shortly thereafter (for the second go around), and they married in 2022.

Back then, Lopez and Rodriguez seemed very happy.

In 2019, after the couple’s engagement, Lopez told People Magazine, “We’re really happy.” People reported that Rodriguez asked Lopez to marry him during a vacation to the Bahamas. “We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most,” Rodriguez told People at that time.

In March 2021, Page Six broke the news that the couple’s engagement was over.

Rodriguez made a cryptic post then, too, showing him alone on a yacht.

The broken engagement came after Rodriguez was accused of FaceTiming “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy, The New York Post reported.

“He doesn’t know this woman,” a source insisted to The Post. “Look, does this mean he didn’t DM her and liked a photo or two? I guess not, but he doesn’t know her — and he definitely didn’t hook up with her.”

Jennifer Lopez Misses What She Had With Alex Rodriguez, Reports Say

In Touch Weekly reported that Lopez was starting to miss her relationship with Rodriguez this summer as rumors about her marital troubles followed her.

Lopez is “even starting to miss what she had with him,” referring to Rodriguez. “He’s got a girlfriend now, but J. Lo doesn’t intend to stay single long, and she and A-Rod do have unfinished business,” In Touch reported on June 26.

Another report in In Touch, though, claimed that Rodriguez was enjoying the rumors of turmoil in the marriage of Affleck and Lopez.

“Alex fell apart when J.Lo ran off with Ben,” the source told In Touch in late June.

“To see [Jen] getting some karma for her actions is pretty sweet, even if [A-Rod] wouldn’t admit that publicly,” the source added to the magazine. “His friends all know he’s been waiting for things with her and Ben to crash and burn.” Rodriguez has not confirmed the comments.