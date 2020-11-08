Alex Trebek Celebrated His Final 80th Birthday With His Wife & Kids

Alex Trebek, the perennial host of the long-running television game show, Jeopardy!, died on November 8, as first report by TMZ. He was 80.

Jeopardy‘s official Instagram page shared a tribute to the beloved host on Sunday. The caption read, “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.”

Trebek is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean Currivan Trebek, their two kids, Matthew and Emily, and his adopted daughter from a previous relationship, Nicky.

On July 22, Trebek was able to safely celebrate his milestone 80th birthday amid coronavirus with his family. An insider told Closer Weekly that the party would be “very small, which is just what he wants.”

Trebek’s wife shared a photo of the family’s outdoor birthday celebration on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “Our family thanks you all for the kind birthday wishes to Alex. We had a wonderful evening with the children, when we’re all together I feel such joy.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Made Special Video Tribute for Trebek’s 80th Birthday

Jeopardy! wished Trebek a happy birthday on Instagram and shared a special video tribute to him on YouTube. While Trebek did not have a personal Instagram page to share photos, Jeopardy! shared photos of his birthday in 2019, where was surrounded by family and friends.

Trebek, who’s hosted Jeopardy! since 1984, made an impressive return to host the show’s 37th season after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year and numerous intense rounds of chemotherapy treatment.

Trebek kept fans updated on his progress via personal videos shared on YouTube and the Emmy Award winner thanked his wife for all her support in one of his confessionals. He said:

I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days. But a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me; the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain; days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on. But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal. A betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive.

“The support and love he gets from his family has been overwhelming,” the insider told Closer Weekly. While Trebek “didn’t always do things right in the parenting department,” he’d since made “amends” with his children and “they’ve accepted it. He knows he has their unconditional love now.”

Jean Trebek Had a ‘Wonderful’ Weekend With Their Children Before Their Father Died

Five days before Trebek died, Jean Trebek shared a sweet photo of their daughter Emily and son Nicky. She captioned the photo, “A weekend with my wonderful kids.” The family is a closely-knit crew and Jean Trebek regularly shared photos of their travels on Instagram. The family was actually enjoying a trip to Israel in 2018 when she realized something was off about her husband’s health, which she described in an essay published on Guideposts.org.

On Father’s Day, Jean Trebek shared a photo of Emily, Matthew and Nicky. She wrote, “or Father’s Day, I wrote an article dedicated to Alex and our family… and I can’t help but think that our little family was meant to be!”

