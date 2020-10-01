Baby Alien on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far

The Masked Singer season 4 is underway, and 6 more undercover celebrity contestants are taking the stage to perform for the first time during September 30’s episode, “The Group B Premiere – Six More Masks.” One of those competitors is the Baby Alien.

Here’s what we know about the Baby Alien after his first performance on The Masked Singer, and which celebrities might be hiding behind the mask.

‘The Masked Singer’ Baby Alien Clues So Far

The Baby Alien contestant is making Masked Singer history as the show’s first puppet, with the celebrity controlling the puppet from within a rocket ship built around the star’s concealed body. The cute character has already been compared to Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Introducing himself to The Masked Singer season 4 fans ahead of the season premiere, Baby Alien said, “I’m a friendly UFO, unless of course you are my foe. If my competition thinks I look innocent, then Houston, they have a problem!”

Every contestant offered a clue before the start of the season. Baby Alien’s hint was: “If you’re looking for a hint about this baby alien, all you have to do is look to the stars.” The season 4 description teases that “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” This clue seems to suggest that the celebrity behind the Baby Alien mask might be the holder of one of those four Hollywood Walk of Fame stars.

During the Baby Alien’s first animated clue package, some major visual hints included Baby Alien cutting class, a shower, a red convertible space ship, a ticket booth, New York City, a parade float with Liberty Bell and karate balloons, and a horseshoe.

The Baby Alien teased that by competing in The Masked Singer, “It’s time for my rebirth… I’ve been stuck in second gear for a while.” Nicole Scherzinger wondered if that clue was in reference to the Friends theme song. Baby Alien also revealed he used to be “in a theater every week” and even made it onto the Tony Awards stage. Sadly, he added, “But before long, I became a second thought, lost in space.”

The Baby Alien sang “Faith” by George Michael; considering his hints at a past on Broadway, it was no surprise that he has a wonderful singing voice.

When he was done singing, Baby Alien told the judges, “I come to planet Earth and share hidden talent. A big fan of Pussycat Doll, also big fan Jenny McCarthy. Had your poster on the wall as teenager.” Host Nick Cannon noted the Baby Alien’s Eastern European accent, which may have been put on to throw off the judges’ guesses.

Top Guesses for Baby Alien on ‘The Masked Singer’

After the Baby Alien’s first performance of the season, it was time for the judges to think about who might be performing behind the adorable mask. For their first impressions, Jenny McCarthy guessed Ralph Macchio, Nicole Scherzinger guessed David Schwimmer, and Ken Jeong guessed Freddie Prinze Jr.

While he wasn’t guessed by the judges, Matthew Broderick seems like a solid guess at the Alien’s identity. Broderick starred in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, has won two Tony Awards, starred in the play “The Starry Messenger,” and was involved in a horseriding accident back in 2006 where he fractured his collarbone.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

