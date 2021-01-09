All33 BackStrong Chair on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur William “Bing” Howenstein took his product, All33 Chairs, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if he could get a deal from an investor.

According to the episode synopsis, Howenstein “enlists the help of a superstar to show off the merits of his innovative work-from-home necessity.” That superstar will likely be Justin Bieber.

The entrepreneur pitched his product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John.

Here’s what you should know about All33 chairs on Shark Tank:

1. The Founder Says ‘Shark Tank’ Was an ‘Exciting Opportunity’

According to a press release published on PR Newswire, Howenstein was excited to pitch his product on Shark Tank.

“It’s definitely an exciting opportunity,” he said. “We’re looking forward to introducing the Sharks to a game-changing product that is at the center of how people are currently working and living during this crazy year.”

Howenstein was likely talking about 2020, which is when the episode was filmed. Now, though, people are still working from home, meaning his product is still relevant.

2. The Chair Touts Unique Features

According to the press release, The ALL33 BackStrong C1 chair is the only chair invented that offers certain features.

“The BackStrong C1 is the only chair in the world that allows the natural movement of the pelvis and back stimulating circulation, improving flexibility, and encouraging an increase of oxygenation and respiration,” the release reads.

The chair was designed by Dr. Dennis Colonello, who is a chiropractor for the Los Angeles Clippers.

3. The Chair Has Been Endorsed by Celebrities

According to PR Newswire‘s release, the BackStrong C1 has been endorsed by a number of celebrities.

“Dr. Collonello’s long list of celebrity clientele are among the many that have publicly endorsed the office chair and shared the benefits they’ve experienced, including Bruce Willis, Cindy Crawford, Paula Abdul, Dr. Travis Stork, Justin Bieber, and Shaquille O’Neal,” the release reads.

Bieber is featured in one of the company’s YouTube videos discussing the chair.

“If you’ve gotta sit, this is it,” he says in the video.

4. The Chairs Feature Vegan Leather & is Available Online

According to the company website, the ALL33 chairs feature vegan leather, though they can also be purchased in fabric.

The chair is available to purchase online at the company website and usually costs $1,200. At the time of writing, the chair is on sale for $799 and payment plans are available.

The chair has over 270 reviews featured on the company website for a five-star rating.

5. The ALL33 Chair is ‘Slouch Proof’

According to the company website, the chair is slouch proof.

“Sit in Motion technology allows the saddle to react ergonomically, giving you lower thoracic support and ideal posture – reducing neck and shoulder pain,” the website reads. “While softly cradling your back to relieve crucial pressure points and instantly improve your posture.”

The chair also comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. They also come with a five-year limited lifetime warranty on all components and a one-year warranty on cushions.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the entrepreneur can get a deal from one of the sharks.

