AMAs 2020 Channel & What Time the American Music Awards Is On Tonight

This year has been filled with uncertainty, but one thing is for sure: The American Music Awards return tonight. Keep reading for the details on the showtime, performances, what channel to watch and more.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2020 TIME: The American Music Awards return tonight, November 22. The broadcast is expected to run for three hours, from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT and 7-10 p.m. CT.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2020 TV CHANNEL: Dick Clark Production’s presentation of the American Music Awards can be watched on ABC. For viewers with a TV provider login, they can also use the network’s app or website. ABC can also be accessed through streaming services with a live TV option, such as YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now, Hulu With Live TV.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2020 RED CARPET: ABC30 reported that George Pennacchio of ABC7 will be hosting the “On the Red Carpet at the AMAs” special starting at 7 p.m.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2020 HOST: ABC has tapped Taraji P. Hension, the Oscar- and Emmy- nominated and Golden Globe- and Screen Actors Guild-winning actor, writer and producer, as this year’s host.

“It’s just a chance for me to show all sides of my talent,” the Empire star told Billboard about her new hosting gig. “When you study musical theater, you gotta sing, you gotta dance, you gotta act.”

She told the publication about the importance of awards shows in 2020. “Right now that’s what we have in the arts,” said Henson. “That’s all we have that’s keeping us together, keeping us sane. Netflix, streaming, people watching television — that’s what’s making us feel somewhat normal. Certainly now, muisc is a thing that unites us all. We need these music awards shows. We can’t go to concerts! Come one, we need something!”

This will not be the star’s first try at hosting, having previously hosted events such as her TV special, Taraji’s White Hot Holidays, the Guy’s Choice Awards, the BET Soul Train Awards and the Black Girls Rock! awards.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2020 PERFORMERS: Tonight’s broadcast will feature debut performances by BTS and Dua Lipa. ABC has also announced Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes will unveil world premiere performances.

Performers from across musical genres will also be performing on the American Music Awards’ stage. Among them are Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly, The Weeknd featuring Kenny G., Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortex, Bell Biv DeVoe, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez with Maluma, Katy Perry and Nelly.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2020 MOST NOMINATIONS: The Weeknd, himself a two-time American Music Awards’ winner, and rapper Roddy Ricch are leading the pack with eight nominations each. Both artists are in contention for tonight’s top prize, Artist of the Year.

Megan Thee Stallion has more nominations than any other female artist this year. The first time nominee is in the running for five awards including New Artist of the Year.

Two first-time nominees, DaBaby and Doja Cat, have tied with Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift for four nominations each.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2020 PRESENTERS: E! News reported that Anthony Anderson, Ciara, Christian Serratos, David Dobrik, Kristin Cavallari, Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne, Derek Hough, Paris Hilton and Tayshia Adams are presenters at tonight’s AMAs.

