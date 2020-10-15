‘The Amazing Race’ 2020 Elimination & Winner Spoilers

As with a lot of reality shows that film months — or in this case, years — ahead of when they air, spoilers leak. The Amazing Race is especially prone to this because they are running around filming in public places throughout the world. With that in mind, here are the spoilers that are out there for The Amazing Race 32. But be warned — this post is full of spoilers, including the final three teams.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED. THIS IS YOUR LAST WARNING.

The Order of Elimination

According to the Survivor Sucks forum, the order of elimination is as follows:

Legs 1-3: The first three teams eliminated on the first three legs are Kellie Wells-Brinkley/LaVonne Idlette (Olympic hurdlers), Jerry and Frank Eaves (father/son), and Nathan Worthington and Cody Buell (best friends). The order of elimination is not known, just that these three teams are eliminated in the first three legs of the race.

Leg 4: This is a non-elimination leg.

Leg 5: Sisters Michelle and Victoria Newland are eliminated.

Leg 6: This is a non-elimination leg.

Legs 7-9: Kaylynn and Haley Williams (sisters) and Alana Folsom and Leo Brown (dating) are eliminated here with one of the legs being a “to be continued” or “keep on racing” leg. The order of their elimination is not known.

Leg 10: Siblings Aparna and Eswar Dhinakaran are eliminated.

Leg 11: NFL players DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge are eliminated.

The Finals: The final three teams competing for the $1 million prize are married parents Chee Lee and Hung Nguyen, dating couple James Wallington and Will Jardell, and pro volleyball players/brothers Riley and Maddison McKibbin. There is also some video that is purported to be from when they filmed the finale that shows host Phil Keoghan telling Will and James that they won the race, but we think it’s too hard to see who wins.

Racing Locations

The locations go Los Angeles, California, Trinidad & Tobago, Colombia, Brazil, Paraguay, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, India, Cambodia, Philippines, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

This season, the race will cross the one million miles traveled mark. Every season, the show sends 11 teams on a trek around the world. Each team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each team competes in a series of challenges – some mental and some physical – and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. Teams who are farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination crowned the winners.

“Elise and I created The Amazing Race 20 years ago as a way to bring the expansive beauty of the world into audiences’ living rooms in an exciting way,” said Bertram van Munster, co-creator and executive producer, in a press release. “This year has been a challenge for everyone, and we hope this season, during which Race will reach the remarkable milestone of one million miles traveled around the world, helps satisfy viewers’ wanderlust. We look forward to when we can all travel again!”

The Amazing Race returns for its 32nd season on Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

