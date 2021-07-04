Is Amazon Delivery Open on 4th of July 2021? Are Services Running?

Happy Independence Day 2021! To celebrate the 4th of July holiday, Amazon has given its delivery drivers the day off. That means if you’re waiting on a package from the retail giant, you’ll have to wait until Monday or Tuesday to receive it.

Amazon will be back to work on Monday, July 5th. But not everyone will get their packages then, either. That’s because Amazon partners with the U.S. Postal Service and UPS in some areas of the country to complete delivery orders. But both of those organizations will remain closed on Monday.

Amazon Workers Get 7 Paid Holidays Each Year & Independence Day Is One of Them

A spokesperson for Amazon’s public relations team confirmed to Heavy via email that the company’s delivery services will be shut down today in honor of the holiday. Amazon explains on its website that its employees receive seven paid holidays each year. Those holidays include:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

But the Amazon spokesperson also confirmed that Amazon will be running as normal on Monday, July 5th. Regular delivery services will resume for most areas.

Amazon Collaborates With USPS & UPS on Some Shipments But Those Carriers Are Closed Until Tuesday

Amazon ships and delivers more than two-thirds of the products purchased on the site using its own delivery teams, according to data cited by CNBC and Cheddar. The company has made that a major priority in recent years. In July 2019, Amazon was delivering about 54% of the site’s orders. The Washington Post reports Amazon is aiming to handle up to 85% of its own deliveries by 2022.

But in the meantime, Amazon relies on carrier partners to help deliver some of its packages. This is most typical in more rural areas, where Amazon’s distribution network has not yet reached, the Postal Times reports. The United States Postal service, which has a system in place to reach more remote areas, handles the final leg of some deliveries.

If you live in an area where Amazon is reliant on a carrier partner, then you may not receive recent Amazon orders until at least July 6th. The U.S. postal service is a federal entity. The federal Office of Personnel Management explains on its website:

Federal law (5 U.S.C. 6103) establishes the public holidays listed in these pages for Federal employees. Please note that most Federal employees work on a Monday through Friday schedule. For these employees, when a holiday falls on a nonworkday — Saturday or Sunday — the holiday usually is observed on Monday (if the holiday falls on Sunday) or Friday (if the holiday falls on Saturday).

Amazon also works with UPS for some of these shipments. But UPS is also closed on July 4th and 5th. The company website says all UPS stores will remain closed for both days. There are no pickup and delivery services. But UPS Express Critical services will remain open.

