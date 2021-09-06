Is Amazon Delivery Open on Labor Day 2021? Are Services Running?

Happy Labor Day! If you’re waiting on a package to be delivered, you won’t have to wait any longer than usual over the three-day weekend. Amazon will be delivering on Labor Day 2021 and providing its usual services, a spokesperson confirmed to Heavy.

Amazon delivery is not taking a day off for Labor Day. In fact, the company is in the midst of a massive surge to increase its delivery services and compete with other major shipping companies like UPS and FedEx, CNBC reported. Amazon is also planning to launch its own TV line, according to PC Mag.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amazon Made Recent Changes to Its Delivery Services to Compete With UPS & FedEx

Read how our integration with @SAPConcur reduces the time and effort required for employees to create expense reports from Amazon Business purchases and increases the accuracy of data captured.https://t.co/H38ZDU2zyW #savetime, #savemoney — Amazon Business (@AmazonBusiness) August 3, 2021

Amazon is expanding its services as part of a move CNBC described as a “spending spree.” The company is now moving cargo for other companies, which the article said was a strategy to compete directly with other shipping companies, like UPS and FedEx.

“They want to be a new kind of U.S. Postal Service where everything can get everywhere, but also quickly,” e-commerce consultant Chris McCabe told CNBC.

McCabe was also a former a seller performance investigator at Amazon from 2006 to 2012, the article said.

Amazon has a massive shipping fleet, seven years after it began building its global transportation network, CNBC reported. Amazon has completed 10 billion deliveries and employs 400,000 drivers worldwide. Its fleet includes 40,000 semi-trucks, 30,000 vans, and 75 planes.

Amazon opened a $1.5 billion Amazon Air hub in Kentucky in August, CNBC reported.

A study issued by DePaul University’s Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development said that Amazon Air operates out of 42 United States airports following its addition of regular flights from seven airports in the last six months. The study shows that after its expansion in the spring and summer of 2021, Amazon now has presence at airports within 100 miles of 70% of the U.S. population.

Amazon Is Planning on Launching a TV Line as Early as 2021

Amazon to roll out its own TV in U.S. by October – Business Insider https://t.co/UmnL44kt8m pic.twitter.com/dZkrxWuRNq — Reuters (@Reuters) September 3, 2021

Amazon has plans in place to launch its own TV line, according to Insider. The TVs could be released as early as 2021, the article said, following two years of development work by the Amazon Devices team and Lab126.

“Precious little else is known about the device, however, including how it’s going to differentiate itself from other television sets that use the company’s Fire TV software,” PC Mag reported.

The TVs are being designed in partnership with third-party companies including TCL, Insider reported, but they will still carry the Amazon branding.

“Amazon already sells TVs running Fire TV, but they still carry their manufacturers’ brands. These upcoming TVs will have Amazon branding even if they’re made by third-party companies, similar to the AmazonBasics TVs the e-commerce giant sells in India,” Engadget reported. “If you’ll recall, the company released a 55-inch and a 50-inch model under the AmazonBasics brand in the country last year. The models planned for a US release will reportedly be in the range of 55 to 75 inches, though we’ll have to wait for more information to find out whether they’re also lower-cost models like the TVs released in India.”

