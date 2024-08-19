Amber Frey Today: Where Is Scott Peterson’s Ex Mistress Now?

Amber Frey is today a 49-year-old mother of two living near Fresno, California, where she works as an ambassador for a fitness supplement, according to public records and her social media accounts.

On social media – Frey is on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, Frey appears to live an active and happy life that focuses on friends, family, and fitness.

Frey’s story is featured on Netflix’s “American Murder,” the story of the homicide of Laci Peterson and her husband Scott Peterson’s subsequent conviction.

Laci’s husband, Scott Peterson, was convicted of murdering Laci, who was pregnant. Frey, who was dating Peterson but thought he was single when Laci disappeared in 2002, became a key witness for the prosecution.

People magazine reported that Frey now lives with her children and also works as a massage therapist. On August 17, Daily Mail photographed Frey at an infrared yoga and infrared studio in California.

Frey Has Spoken Out About the Case Over the Years, Saying in 2022 That She Would Have Been ‘Willing to Testify Again’

Frey appears in the Netflix documentary. “When I first met Scott Peterson, I was living in Madera, Rolling Hills. I had just graduated from massage school and my really good friend at the time told me about this guy that she had met,” Frey says in the documentary.

“She said he was funny, easy to talk to, he was nice looking and he was looking to meet ‘the one.’ As a single mom, that was something I was open to and wanting in my life.”

According to People Magazine, in 2002, Frey told police she was having an affair with Peterson after seeing him in media coverage after his wife disappeared. She said he lied to her that he was a widower, and she testified at his trial, People reported, adding that Frey helped police by recording pivotal conversations with Peterson.

Frey also spoke out in 2022 when a judge denied Peterson’s bid for a new trial.

“It’s relieving to hear Scott Peterson will not get a new trial,” she said in a statement given to Fox News Digital by her longtime attorney, Gloria Allred. “I would have been willing to testify again. However, I am relieved that my testimony will not be necessary. If I were called to testify, I would give truthful testimony again, for the truth doesn’t change over time.”

Peterson spoke out for the first time in another documentary, this one for the Peacock Network, called “Face to Face with Scott Peterson.” It airs on August 20.

In that documentary, Peterson admitted to the affair – which prosecutors said was the motive for murder – but denying murdering his wife. “I certainly regret cheating on Laci, absolutely. It was about a childish lack of self-esteem, selfish me traveling somewhere, lonely that night because I wasn’t at home. Someone makes you feel good because they want have sex with you,” he said, according to People.

Amber Frey Married & Opened a Day Spa After the Scott Peterson Trial, Reports Say

Frey’s life has had some more twists and turns since the Scott Peterson case.

In 2006, she married Robert Hernandez, “a neighbor who works in law enforcement,” her lawyer confirmed to NBC News. At the time, CBS News described her as a massage therapist.

Distractify reported that she now appears to have a boyfriend named Bradley, so it appears that Frey and Hernandez are no longer together.

Distractify reported that she opened a day spa in California but it closed. She has two kids, Ayiana Frey and Justin Dean Markovich, the site reported.

In 2005, she released a book called “Witness” about her role in Peterson’s trial.

Frey Is Very Active on Social Media

Frey is on Instagram.

Her page today describes her as a “Bucked Up ambassador,” Christian, and includes the words “family” and “adventure.” She’s also on TikTok, and Facebook.

On June 21, she wrote on Instagram, “Beautiful weather, good friends good time, Kiss Country Concert series🫶🏻”

She sometimes posts inspirational phrases, writing on Instagram in 2018, “💞Sometimes, one needs to have everything stripped down to rebuild the foundation and start over! This isn’t the end, but a new beginning.”

In May, Frey shared a photo with friends kayaking and wrote, “These women are such a blessing to me. I love being able to share something I enjoy and bringing new friends together, makes my heart full. 💞”

Her Instagram page also shows that Frey focuses on fitness.

Frey did post about Barbara Walters dying in 2020, writing, “Rest in Peace Barbara. She was so kind to me. #93 #2011.”

Her Facebook page describes her as an “entrepreneur,” and reads, “Finding my way through life with peace, love and happiness. #buckedupambassador.”

On Facebook, her top posts are shares that show her on boat trips with friends.

On June 24, she wrote on Facebook, “A shout out to my stalkers, if your going to spread rumors of me dating, can you at least make it interesting 😂 @everyone.”

She shared a screenshot of text messages, and wrote, “not sure what you’re confused about beautiful but the purple is my ex and I’m assuming it’s some female that is spreading rumors to him about my personal life which are 100% inaccurate!” It’s not clear who the ex is, but it’s clearly not Peterson, as he is currently incarcerated.

Frey has a daughter. She wrote on Facebook, “Birthday stems for me and my daughter. Hard to believe she will be 23 tomorrow. 💞”