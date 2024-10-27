Amber Rose Slams Beyonce: ‘She Wanna Be Me So Bad’

Amber Rose went after Beyonce in a comment, slamming the star after Beyonce spoke at a Kamala Harris rally, according to a screenshot posted by The Shade Room on Instagram.

Rose previously spoke at the Republican National Convention this summer in support of former President Donald Trump.

“She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech,” Rose wrote on Instagram, per a screenshot posted on that platform by the Shade Room.

The comment appeared under a video of Beyonce at the Harris rally that read, “#TSR Politics: Beyonce Gives Speech in Support of Kamala Harris During Texas Rally.”

The Shade Room captioned the screenshot:

Last night #AmberRose stepped into The Shade Room to address the similarities between #Beyoncé’s recent speech at the #Texas rally and her speech at the Republican National Convention in July. Last night, Beyoncé stated: ‘I’m here as a mother, a mother who cares deeply about the world my children live in and all of our children live in.’ During the Republican National Convention Rose stated: ‘Most importantly I’m a mother, my whole world revolves around my children, keeping them safe and giving them an opportunity for a better life that’s something that unites all American parents…'”

Some Fans Leaped to Beyonce’s Defense in the Comment Thread

On the Shade Room’s comment thread on Instagram, some fans quickly leaped to Beyonce’s defense. “Amber…nobody and I mean NOBODY wants to be you,” wrote one person.

“I think every mom who’s voting period are thinking about their children 🙃” wrote another. “If REACHING were a person 😂😂😂 Amber please, not now🤦🏽‍♀️😂” another person wrote.

“Beyonce doesn’t even know who she is girl bye 🤣,” another person wrote.

But another person wrote, “🤦🏾‍♀️ so ready for this election to be over…I mean what are we watching is this an election or a celebrity speech concert 😩”

And on X, some people focused more on Amber Rose’s accusations, putting the two speeches side-by-side. The commentary was less favorable to Beyonce on that platform. “Amber’s was better,” wrote one person. “It’s not ‘that’ close but Amber’s was a lot more sincere/authentic than Beyonce’s fake garbage,” another person wrote on X.

Beyonce Told the Crowd She Was Attending the Rally as a ‘Mother Who Cares Deeply About the World’

According to The New York Times, at the October 26 Texas rally, Beyoncé “offered a speech focused on a more optimistic future, and the wrenching stories of Texas women who suffered life-threatening health complications as a result of being denied proper care for pregnancy complications were center stage.”

The Times reported that Beyonce’s appearance was “rare,” saying she “is a frequent supporter of Democratic candidates but rarely delivers extended remarks about her political beliefs.”

I’m not here as a celebrity,” Beyoncé said at the rally, according to The Times. “I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother, a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in.”

She continued, according to The Times: “Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations. Imagine our grandmothers, imagine what they feel right now.”

Trump blasted Harris for Beyonce’s appearance at a Michigan rally, according to Fox News. According to Fox News, MSNBC, and other news outlets falsely reported that Beyonce would perform at the rally when she only ended up speaking.

“Beyoncé went up and spoke for a couple of minutes and then left, and the place went crazy,” Trump said, according to Fox. “They booed the hell out of everybody. They thought she was going to perform. What happened was my opponent got up and started speaking, and they booed the hell out of her. It’s crazy. They have to use people to get people to come, and then they send buses. We don’t send buses. Everybody comes. We’re just going to make America great again. It’s very simple.”