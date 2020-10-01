AMC FearFest: What Films Are Included on the 2020 Schedule?

AMC Fearfest has become a staple in households since its premiere more than a decade ago. This October, AMC is marathoning horror movies for the entire month, leading to a total of 91 films over the course of the month.

According to Bloody Disgusting, this will be a mega-sized lineup as it starts on October 1st as opposed to later in the month. Last year, FearFest started on October 13th.

Read on to learn more about the movies and shows included in this year’s AMC FearFest.

AMC FearFest 2020 Schedule & Lineup

AMC FearFest begins on Thursday, October 1, 2020. All times shown below are Eastern times, and the dates and times are subject to change. If you want to see the full daily schedule for the month in a more interactive way, it is available online here.

Thursday, October 1, 2020

10:01 a.m. – From Dusk Till Dawn 2

12:00 p.m. – From Dusk Till Dawn

2:00 p.m. – Dracula 2000

4:00 p.m. – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

6:00 p.m. – Bride of Chucky

8:00 p.m. – Halloween (1978)

10:00 p.m. – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Friday, October 2, 2020

12:00 a.m. – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

9:00 a.m. – Amytyville II: The Possession

11:30 a.m. – The Amityville Horror

2:00 p.m. – A Nightmare on Elm Street

4:00 p.m. – Bride Of Chucky

6:00 p.m. – Seed of Chucky

8:00 p.m. – Halloween: Resurrection

10:00 p.m. – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

Saturday, October 3, 2020

12:00 a.m. – Halloween (1978)

8:29 a.m. – The Amityville Horror

10:27 a.m. – Halloween: Resurrection

12:26 p.m. – Halloween (1978)

Sunday, October 4, 2020

5:26 a.m. – The People Under The Stairs

7:56 a.m. – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

9:56 a.m. – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

1:56 p.m. – Halloween: Resurrection

3:56 p.m. – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

5:56 p.m. – Halloween (1978)

Monday, October 5, 2020

9:00 a.m. – Corridors of Blood

10:30 a.m. – Orphan

1:15 p.m. – The Conjuring

3:45 p.m. – The Exorcist

6:30 p.m. – The Shining

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

12:06 a.m. – Ghost Ship

10:03 a.m. – The Shining

1:32 p.m. – House of Wax

4:01 p.m – Final Destination 2

6:00 p.m. – Ghost Ship

8:00 p.m. – Carrie (2013)

10:15 p.m. – The Last House on the Left

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

12:45 a.m. – Slither

9:00 a.m. – Voodoo Woman

9:15 a.m. – Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering

11:15 a.m. – Sleepwalkers

1:15 p.m. – Carrie (2013)

3:30 p.m. – The Last House on the Left

6:00 p.m. – Trick ‘R Treat

8:00 p.m. – Thirteen Ghosts

10:00 p.m. – Evil Dead

Thursday, October 8, 2020

9:30 a.m. – Evil Dead

11:30 a.m. – They

1:30 p.m. – Trick R’ Treat

3:00 p.m. – Thirteen Ghosts

5:30 p.m. – The Crazies

8:00 p.m. – Insidious

10:30 p.m. – Insidious: Chapter 2

Friday, October 9, 2020

1:00 a.m. – Insidious: Chapter 3

9:00 a.m. – Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

11:00 a.m. – Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

1:00 p.m. – Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives

3:00 p.m. – Friday the 13th (1980)

5:00 p.m. – Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981)

7:00 p.m. – Friday the 13th Part III

9:00 p.m. – Friday the 13th (2009)

Saturday, October 10, 2020

4:45 a.m. – The People Under the Stairs

7:15 a.m. – Creepshow

11:30 a.m. – House of Wax

2:00 p.m. – Cult of Chucky

4:00 p.m. – Curse of Chucky

6:00 p.m. – Bride of Chucky

8:00 p.m. – Seed of Chucky

10:00 p.m. – Eli Roth’s History of Horror

11:30 p.m. – Oculus

Monday, October 12, 2020

1:50 a.m. – The Prophecy: Forsaken

9:00 a.m. – The Gallows

11:00 a.m. – House on Haunted Hill

1:00 p.m. – House of Wax

3:30 p.m. – The Crazies

6:00 p.m. – The Final Destination

8:00 p.m. – Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

12:00 a.m. – The Crazies

2:30 a.m. – The Prophecy

9:00 a.m. – Voodoo Woman

9:15 a.m. – Lost Souls

11:30 a.m. – The Crazies

2:00 p.m. – The Final Destination

4:00 p.m. – Pet Sematary

6:00 p.m. – Tremors

8:00 p.m. – Men in Black 3

10:30 p.m. – Ghost Ship

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

12:30 a.m. – Final Destination

9:00 a.m. – Spawn

11:00 a.m. – Men in Black 3

1:30 p.m. – Ghost Ship

3:30 p.m. – Final Destination

5:30 p.m. – Oculus

8:00 p.m. – Trick ‘R Treat

10:00 p.m. – Pumpkinhead

Thursday, October 15, 2020

12:00 a.m. – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

5:40 a.m. – The Creation of the Humanoids

9:00 a.m. – Oculus

11:30 a.m. – Pumpkinhead

1:30 p.m. – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

3:30 p.m. – Final Destination 3

5:30 p.m. – The Conjuring

8:00 p.m. – Thirteen Ghosts

10:00 p.m. – Evil Dead

Friday, October 16, 2020

12:00 a.m. – The Amityville Horror (2005)

4:29 a.m. – Eli Roth’s History of Horror

5:30 a.m. – Invasion of the Neptune Men

5:45 a.m. – How to Make a Monster

9:00 a.m. – Eli Roth’s History of Horror

10:00 a.m. – The Conjuring

12:30 p.m. – The Amityville Horror (2005)

2:30 p.m. – House of Wax

5:00 p.m. – Halloween: Resurrection

7:00 p.m. – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

9:00 p.m. – Halloween (1978)

Saturday, October 17, 2020

6:00 a.m. – Tales from the Crypt Presents Demon Knight

8:00 a.m. – Tales from the Crypt Presents Bordello of Blood

10:00 a.m. – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

12:00 pm – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

2:00 p.m. – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

4:00 p.m. – Halloween: Resurrection

6:00 p.m. – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

8:00 p.m. – Halloween (1978)

10:00 p.m. – Eli Roth’s History of Horror

11:30 p.m. – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Sunday, October 18, 2020

1:30 a.m. – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

3:30 a.m. – Eli Roth’s History of Horror

4:30 a.m. – Cursed Films

5:00 a.m. – Eli Roth’s History of Horror

6:00 a.m. – Tremors II: Aftershocks

8:15 a.m. – Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

10:45 a.m. – Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

1:15 p.m. – Tremors 5: Bloodlines

3:30 p.m. – Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell

5:45 p.m. – Tremors (1990)

Monday, October 19, 2020

1:30 a.m. – Land of the Dead

5:45 a.m. – Corridors of Blood

9:00 a.m. – Prince of Darkness

11:30 a.m. – Eight Legged Freaks

2:00 p.m. – Land of the Dead

4:00 p.m. – Evil Dead

6:00 p.m. – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

8:00 p.m. – Halloween: Resurrection

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

12:02 a.m. – The Last House on the Left

2:32 a.m. – Evil Dead

5:33 a.m. – Suicide Battalion

9:00 a.m. – 6 Souls

11:30 a.m. – Insidious

2:00 p.m. – Halloween: Resurrection

4:00 p.m. – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

6:00 p.m. – Bride of Chucky

8:00 p.m. – Seed of Chucky

10:00 p.m. – Curse of Chucky

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

12:00 a.m. – Pumpkinhead

2:00 a.m. – Insidious: Chapter 2

9:00 a.m. – Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror

10:30 a.m. – Orphan

1:15 p.m. – Annabelle

3:30 p.m. – The Crazies

6:00 p.m. – Friday the 13th (1980)

8:00 p.m. – Friday the 13th (2009)

10:00 p.m. – House of Wax

Thursday, October 22, 2020

12:30 a.m. – The Crazies

3:00 a.m.– Dracula III: Legacy

9:00 a.m. – Annabelle

11:15 a.m. – Friday the 13th (2009)

1:15 p.m. – Friday the 13th (1980)

3:15 p.m. – The Exorcist (1973)

6:00 p.m. – Psycho (1960)

8:30 p.m. – Halloween (1978)

10:30 p.m. – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Friday, October 23, 2020

12:30 a.m. – Psycho (1960)

3:00 a.m. – Hellraiser: Deader

9:00 a.m. – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

11:00 a.m. – Thirteen Ghosts

1:00 p.m. – Halloween (1978)

3:00 p.m. – Final Destination

5:00 p.m. – Final Destination 2

7:00 p.m. – Final Destination 3

9:00 p.m. – The Final Destination

Saturday, October 24, 2020

1:15 a.m. – Eli Roth’s History of Horror

4:30 a.m. – Cujo

6:30 a.m. – Thinner

8:30 a.m. – Misery

11:00 a.m. – 1408

1:30 p.m. – Creepshow

4:30 p.m. – Pet Sematary (1989)

6:30 p.m. – The Shining

10:00 p.m. – Eli Roth’s History of Horror

11:00 p.m. – Cursed Films

11:30 p.m. – Carrie (2013)

Sunday, October 25, 2020

1:45 a.m. – Silver Bullet

3:45 a.m. – Eli Roth’s History of Horror

4:45 a.m. – Cursed Films

7:55 a.m. – Halloween (1978)

9:55 a.m. – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

11:55 a.m. – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

1:55 p.m. – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

3:55 p.m. – Halloween: Resurrection

5:55 p.m. – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Monday, October 26, 2020

1:12 a.m. – Eight Legged Freaks

9:00 a.m. – Children of the Corn: Revelation

10:30 a.m. – The Amityville Horror (2005)

12:30 p.m. – Halloween: Resurrection

2:30 p.m. – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

4:30 p.m. – The Last House on the Left

7:00 p.m. – Pacific Rim

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

12:02 a.m. – The Conjuring

2:32 a.m. – Annabelle

9:15 a.m.– Body Snatchers

11:15 a.m. – The Rite

1:45 p.m. – The Exorcist (1973)

4:30 p.m. – The Shining

8:00 p.m. – Trick ‘R Treat

10:00 p.m. – Bride of Chucky

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

4:12 a.m. – Eli Roth’s History of Horror

9:30 a.m. – Hellraiser: Inferno

12:00 p.m. – Hellraiser: Hellseeker

2:00 p.m. – Thirteen Ghosts

4:00 p.m. – Bride of Chucky

6:00 p.m. – Seed of Chucky

8:00 p.m. – The Final Destination

10:00 p.m. – Ghost Ship

Thursday, October 29, 2020

1:01 a.m. – Evil Dead

3:01 a.m. – Land of the Dead

5:00 a.m. – Jet Attack

9:00 a.m. – Pet Sematary Two

11:00 am – Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives

1:00 p.m. – Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

3:00 p.m. – Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

5:00 p.m. – Friday the 13th (2009)

7:00 p.m. – Friday the 13th (1980)

9:00 p.m. – Friday the 13th Part 2

11:00 p.m. – Friday the 13th Part III

Friday, October 30, 2020

1:00 a.m. – Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

3:00 a.m. – Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

5:00 a.m. – Eli Roth’s History of Horror

9:00 a.m. – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

11:00 a.m. – Halloween (1978)

1:00 p.m. – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

3:00 p.m. – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

5:00 p.m. – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

7:00 p.m. – Halloween (1978)

9:00 p.m. – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

11:00 p.m. – Halloween Resurrection

AMC Horror Films: Movies Available to Stream October 2020

Along with movies airing on AMC throughout the month, the channel has also added a lot of new movies to the lineup through their website and app.

6 Souls (2010)

An American Haunting (2005)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville II: Possession (1982)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Body Snatchers (1993)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)

Children of the Corn: The Gathering (1996)

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return (1999)

Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Curse of Chucky (2013)

Cult of Chucky (2017)

The Conjuring (2013) (starting 10/8)

The Crazies (2010)

Creepshow (1982)

Cujo (1983)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

Eight Legged Freaks (2002)

The Exorcist (1973)

Evil Dead (2013)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Friday the 13th (2009)

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999)

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter (2000)

The Gallows (2015)

Ghost Ship (2002)

Graveyard Shift (1990)

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Halloween (1978)

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Halloween: H20 (1998)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

Insidious (2011)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Land of the Dead (2005) (starting 10/15)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Lost Souls (2000)

Misery (1990)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Orphan (2009)

The People Under the Stairs (1991)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Prince of Darkness (1987)

The Prophecy (1995)

The Prophecy II (1998)

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent (2000)

The Prophecy: Uprising (2005)

The Prophecy: Forsaken (2005)

The Rite (2011)

The Shining (1980)

Silver Bullet (1985)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Spawn (1997)

Tales from the Crypt Presents: Bordello of Blood (1996)

Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight (1995)

Thinner (1996)

Thir13en Ghosts (2001)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996)

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)

Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015)

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell (2018)

Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

Village of the Damned (1995)

Wes Craven Presents Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)

They are also adding movies exclusively for premiere subscribers on the app and website, including the following:

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)

Children of the Corn: The Gathering (1996)

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return (1999)

Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999)

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter (2000)

Halloween (1978)

Halloween 4: Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Halloween: H20 (1998)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

Insidious (2011)

The Prophecy (1995)

The Prophecy II (1998)

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent (2000)

The Prophecy: Uprising (2005)

The Prophecy: Forsaken (2005)

Wes Craven Presents Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)

