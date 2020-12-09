Amelia Minto: Who Plays Cindy-Lou Who In The Grinch Musical?

How the Grinch Stole Christmas by children’s author Dr. Seuss is a holiday classic that has taken on multiple forms over the years. Tonight, fans can see a revamped version of the Broadway musical show. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical Special airs tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Matthew Morrison, best known for his role as the high school teacher on the Fox series Glee, is playing the Grinch. His casting has attracted a lot of attention, not all of which has been positive. But who is the little girl portraying the innocent Cindy-Lou Who? The young newcomer is Amelia Minto and The Grinch Musical Special is her first televised acting role, according to NBC and her profile on IMDB.

Minto Recently Starred In ‘Les Miserables’ In the UK & Will Appear in Her First Movie in 2021

Minto is represented by a children’s talent agency called Stagebox Management, which works with clients ages 5 to 18. The company is described on its website as the “smallest and most elite Agency in the UK” that relies on a “U.S. style” of management. Stagebox also boasts its partnerships with talent agencies in the United States.

Minto is 10-years-old and is relatively new to the acting world. Her family has kept details of her background and upbringing out of the spotlight but her management company has praised her on social media for her quick success. Without identifying The Grinch, Stagebox announced on Facebook on October 15 that Minto had “landed the lead role in a huge new musical movie.”

The post confirmed Minto’s status as a novice in the entertainment industry. “We are so proud of you and this huge news! Amelia joined Stagebox as a newcomer in the Development programme and has since gone on to appear in Les Miserables, made her screen debut filming just after lockdown in Lost Girls feature film and she now goes on to embark on this screen lead role for American and UK distribution. Huge congratulations Amelia- we are all so proud of you and can’t wait to see you on the big screen!”

Minto made her professional acting debut as one of the stars of the stage production of Les Miserables. She played young Cosette, according to her NBC bio, in a 2019-2020 tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Minto will appear in her first feature-length movie in 2021. She earned the role of Little Wendy in The Lost Girls. The film tells the story of four generations of girls and women in the Darling family who struggle to move on in the real world following their encounters with Peter Pan and “escape the hold he has on them,” Exclusive Hollywood reported. The movie also stars Vanessa Redgrave as Great Nana, Louis Partridge as Peter Pan and Joely Richardson as Jane, according to IMDB.

Minto Described Her ‘Grinch’ Experience as a Joy & Called the Story ‘Heartwarming’

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical – scene 3Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical A live-action TV adaptation of the Broadway stage musical based on the Dr. Seuss classic "How The Grinch Stole Christmas." As the citizens of Whoville prepare to welcome the holidays, the dastardly Grinch will stop at nothing to put a stop to their celebration. 2020-12-03T22:53:11Z

Minto is a dark-haired child, based on her pictures on Stagebox’s Facebook page. But she dons a bright pink wig as she steps into character as Cindy-Lou Who. She also disguises her natural British accent, based on a preview clip of the musical special.

Minto was soft-spoken but excited as she talked about her experience filming The Grinch in an interview with FabTV, which was published on YouTube on December 3. Minto described having a lot of fun in the theater-like atmosphere: “It’s such a joy and it’s such a really good feeling. You get a really good buzz from playing it. It’s almost like you’re on stage but it’s being filmed so it’s really good. It’s really cool.”

Minto also described The Grinch as a “heartwarming” and “lovable” story.

‘The Grinch Musical Special’ Was Filmed in Advance Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!: First LookTake a behind-the-scenes look at Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! starring Matthew Morrison as the Grinch. Watch the live musical event Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c on NBC. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCSub » Stream on Peacock: https://bit.ly/StreamPeacock NBC ON SOCIAL: YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Twitter: http://Twitter.com/NBC Facebook: http://Facebook.com/NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc Find NBC trailers, full episode highlights,… 2020-12-04T17:59:55Z

Viewers should not expect to see any sudden mistakes in the two-hour production, such as an actor flubbing their lines or colliding with a stage prop. Unlike past musical broadcasts on NBC such as Peter Pan, Hairspray and The Sound of Music, this one is not a live performance.

The Grinch Musical Special was filmed ahead of time at the Troubadour Theatre in London because of coronavirus restrictions. But Morrison reassured fans that it will still feel like a theater performance. He told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s not live, but it felt live-ish, because we had one take, maybe like a take and a half, to do this. The shooting schedule, which was over two days, was very ambitious. It felt very alive.”

Denis O’Hare from Big Little Lies plays an older version of the Grinch’s canine sidekick, Max. Booboo Stewart, best known for Descendants 3, plays young Max. According to an NBC news release, the rest of the cast was made up of theater actors from London’s West End.

