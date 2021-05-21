‘American Idol’ 2021 Finale Performance Spoilers

Ahead of the Season 19 grand finale of “American Idol” airing Sunday, May 23, 2021, the ABC show released its star-studded lineup of guest performers.

And, according to Billboard, which published an article on May 20, “Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will also perform Sunday night, as well as the Top 3 contestants, Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, and Chayce Beckham, the main stars of Sunday’s event, which will declare one of them a winner.

Here are all the artists and performances lined up for Sunday night:

SPOILER WARNING: This post will contain spoilers for the Sunday, May 23, 2021 episode of “American Idol.”

The Top 3 Will Each Perform Three Songs

During the season finale, the Top 3 contestants will each sing three solos. One in honor of their hometown, a second that they’ve performed on the show before, and a third one that’s the judge’s pick.

According to Billboard, here are the songs the Top 3 will perform Sunday night:

Grace Kinstler — Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin, and Celine Dion’s “All By Myself.” Chayce Beckham — Chris Stapleton’s “Fire Away,” “Afterglow” by Ed Sheeran, and the Beatles’ “Blackbird.” Willie Spence — Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come,” Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up,” and Ray Charles’ “Georgia on My Mind.”



All three artists released original singles ahead of the Sunday, May 16, 2021 live show. The original songs are available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, as well as other popular platforms.

What Other Artists Will Perform Sunday Night?

Per Billboard, Sunday night will also feature live performances from nearly 10 guest artists, who will be joined by current and former “American Idol” contestants on stage.

Here’s the rest of the night’s lineup –

Fall Out Boy – “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)” with Spence, Deshawn Goncalves, Beckham, Arthur Gunn and Hunter Metts

– “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)” with Spence, Deshawn Goncalves, Beckham, Arthur Gunn and Hunter Metts Chaka Khan – Medley of “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nobody,” “Sweet Thing” and “Through the Fire” with Goncalves, Casey Bishop, Alyssa Wray, Cassandra Coleman and Kinstler

– Medley of “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nobody,” “Sweet Thing” and “Through the Fire” with Goncalves, Casey Bishop, Alyssa Wray, Cassandra Coleman and Kinstler Macklemore – “Can’t Hold Us” with the Top 3

– “Can’t Hold Us” with the Top 3 Luke Combs – “Forever After All” with Beckham

– “Forever After All” with Beckham Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me” with Wray

– “Black Like Me” with Wray Leona Lewis – “You Are the Reason” with Spence

– “You Are the Reason” with Spence Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful” with Kinstler

– “Scars to Your Beautiful” with Kinstler Sheryl Crow – “Every Day Is a Winding Road” and “If It Makes You Happy” with Gunn

– “Every Day Is a Winding Road” and “If It Makes You Happy” with Gunn Lindsey Buckingham – “Go Your Own Way” with Coleman

How to Vote for Your Favorite Contestant During the Season Finale

There are three ways to vote for your favorite contestants during the season finale airing Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote or on the “American Idol” app. Another way is via text message. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.” The number will work with any cellular carrier.

Voting will open at the top of the show Sunday night and will end just before the last commercial break, and a new “American Idol” winner will be crowned.

Follow the Heavy on American Idol Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The “American Idol” season 19 finale airs on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 8 p.m. coast-to-coast on ABC.