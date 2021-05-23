‘American Idol’ 2021 Finale Time & Channel

A winner will be crowned during ABC’s three-hour “American Idol” star-studded finale airing Sunday.

But who will it be?

Only three contestants remain in the competition — Willie Spence, Chayce Beckham, and Grace Kinstler. Gold Derby predicts Beckham could win this season based on a fan poll following the May 16 episode, but it’s still anyone’s game.

Here’s what you need to know about the show’s TV time, channel, what to expect, and more:

Here’s When the Season Finale Airs & How to Watch

The three-hour-long season 19 finale of “American Idol” airs live coast-to-coast on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

Watch live on ABC or stream the episode on ABC.com/watch-live or via the ABC apps.

Who is performing Sunday night?

The finale will feature performances from the Top 3, as well as from all three judges — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. The rest of the “American Idol” Top 9 — including Spence, Beckham, and Kinstler — will perform on stage alongside guest star performers, including Alessia Cara, Chaka Khan, Fall Out Boy, Leona Lewis, and more, according to ABC’s official “American Idol” website.

The Top 3 Will Perform These Songs

During the season finale, the Top 3 contestants will each sing three solos. One in honor of their hometown, a second that they’ve performed on the show before, and a third one that’s the judge’s pick.

According to Billboard, here are the songs the Top 3 will perform Sunday night:

Grace Kinstler — Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin, and Celine Dion’s “All By Myself.”

— Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin, and Celine Dion’s “All By Myself.” Chayce Beckham — Chris Stapleton’s “Fire Away,” “Afterglow” by Ed Sheeran, and the Beatles’ “Blackbird.”

— Chris Stapleton’s “Fire Away,” “Afterglow” by Ed Sheeran, and the Beatles’ “Blackbird.” Willie Spence — Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come,” Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up,” and Ray Charles’ “Georgia on My Mind.”

Special guest star performances, along with Top 9 contestants, include:

Fall Out Boy – “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)” with Spence, Deshawn Goncalves, Beckham, Arthur Gunn and Hunter Metts

– “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)” with Spence, Deshawn Goncalves, Beckham, Arthur Gunn and Hunter Metts Chaka Khan – Medley of “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nobody,” “Sweet Thing” and “Through the Fire” with Goncalves, Casey Bishop, Alyssa Wray, Cassandra Coleman and Kinstler

– Medley of “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nobody,” “Sweet Thing” and “Through the Fire” with Goncalves, Casey Bishop, Alyssa Wray, Cassandra Coleman and Kinstler Macklemore – “Can’t Hold Us” with the Top 3

– “Can’t Hold Us” with the Top 3 Luke Combs – “Forever After All” with Beckham

– “Forever After All” with Beckham Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me” with Wray

– “Black Like Me” with Wray Leona Lewis – “You Are the Reason” with Spence

– “You Are the Reason” with Spence Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful” with Kinstler

– “Scars to Your Beautiful” with Kinstler Sheryl Crow – “Every Day Is a Winding Road” and “If It Makes You Happy” with Gunn

– “Every Day Is a Winding Road” and “If It Makes You Happy” with Gunn Lindsey Buckingham – “Go Your Own Way” with Coleman

How to Vote During the Season Finale

There are three ways to vote for your favorite contestants during the season finale.

Vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote or on the “American Idol” app. Another way is via text message. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.” The number will work with any cellular carrier.

Voting will open at the top of the show and will end just before the last commercial break, at which the results will be revealed.

Follow the Heavy on American Idol Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The “American Idol” season 19 finale airs on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 8 p.m. coast-to-coast on ABC.