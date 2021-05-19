‘American Idol’ 2021: Season 19 Winner Predictions

Season 19 of ABC’s “American Idol” is set to wrap up on Sunday, May 23, 2021, and with only three contestants left in the competition, there aren’t many left to choose from when it comes to who will win the whole thing.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have joined long-time host Ryan Seacrest throughout the season, giving the hopefuls advice and constructive criticism along the way. When it comes to the winner, however, the judges don’t choose; the viewers do.

Voting will be open during the final episode of the season starting at 8 p.m. Eastern and go up until the final commercial break when the votes will be tallied. At the end of the episode, a winner will be crowned this season’s “American Idol.”

Read on to learn about who we think will take home the title.

Who Will Win ‘American Idol’ Season 19?

There are three contestants left in the running to become the “American Idol”: Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler, and Chayce Beckham.

Earlier on in the season, both Spence and Kinstler were pretty much even when it came to odds on who would pull out the win. Now, the odds have shifted in a different direction altogether.

Chayce Beckham, according to GoldDerby, is now ahead in the odds to win the whole season. This shouldn’t be a surprise to fans, who have seen Beckham grow from the beginning and become something of a heartthrob while competing for votes. He’s also in a different lane both vocally and when it comes to genre than the other two contestants, putting him at a slight favorite to win the whole competition.

Beckham hasn’t just been successful when it comes to votes, however. His single “23,” which debuted the Friday ahead of the Sunday, May 16 episode, rose to number one on the country iTunes charts before the live episode, which Katy Perry mentioned after his performance.

He also noted on his Instagram stories on Tuesday, May 18 that the song was still number one on the country charts and the chart for all genres. That means that Beckham might have a chance of making it in the music world outside of the competition, even if he doesn’t pull through with the win.

Kinstler and Spence are both, of course, still in the running, though we do think it’s more likely that Beckham will win. Since voting occurs live, though, anything could happen.

Caleb Kennedy Dropped Out of the Top Five

Caleb Kennedy, a 16-year-old top-5 contestant on season 19 of ABC’s “American Idol,” left the show following the surfacing of a KKK-themed video surfacing, according to TMZ.

At a questions and answers session following the live show on May 16, the judges took some time to address questions about Kennedy’s exit, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

“First and foremost, as judges and as a judges’ panel, we love these kids, and we get emotionally involved,” Bryan said. “We wish nothing but the best for Caleb, and it does make for a very, very challenging and upsetting week.”

Richie also spoke about the exit, saying that he hopes Kennedy will learn from everything that happened.

“We grow up, and we make mistakes, and we look at our lives behind us many, many times and we say, ‘God, what was I thinking about when I did that?’ It’s one of those situations,” he shared.

Follow the Heavy on American Idol Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!