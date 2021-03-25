‘American Idol’ 2021 Winner Predictions: Who Could Be the Next American Idol?

Season 4 of ABC’s iteration of American Idol has finished airing the auditions episodes as well as the Hollywood Week portion, and there are some clear front-runners emerging in the competition.
Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie have offered the criticism thus far in the competition, deciding which contestants move on to the next round after performances. Once the top 24 are announced, however, fans will be voting on who moves forward and, ultimately, who wins the title of this year’s American Idol.
Though we don’t have a lot of performances to work from yet, there are front-runners emerging, and we have some predictions about who might win the show. There are no spoilers for the competition in this article.
Who Could Win ‘American Idol’?
Of course, there are a lot of factors that can come into play during the remainder of the season, and there are a lot of episodes left before a winner is crowned. From the first few rounds, though, we have an idea about who may come out on top.
Our first prediction for the winner of this season of American Idol is singer DeShawn Goncalves. The singer-songwriter recently stunned in a duet with contestant Madison Watkins, and the judges loved the performance. His charisma could also lead to a lot of votes from fans later on in the season as well.
Another male contestant who could pull away with the title of American Idol is Benson Boone. During his audition, which was one of the first that aired in the season, Katy Perry told him she thought that he could win the competition, and not much has changed since then. We haven’t seen him get much air time since then, however, and that could lead to a lot of votes coming in once live shows begin.
On the other end of the spectrum, we think that contestant Alanis Sophia could take home the win if she’s able to continue picking songs that complement her voice. She had a charming audition, and the judges really thought that she would go far in the competition.
Lastly, Grace Kinstler has been extremely impressive throughout the entire competition, bringing Luke Bryan to tears with her audition song and later knocking it out of the park in the duet round of Hollywood Week.
When is the ‘American Idol’ Finale?
The All-Star Duets and Solos air on April 4 and 5, and that will be the last time contestants get the chance to prove that they’re ready to move on to the live shows.
Here’s what the schedule looks like for the rest of the season:
- Sunday, March 28: Showstopper/Final Judgement Part One
- Monday March 29: Showstopper/Final Judgement Part Two
- Sunday, April 4: All-Star Duets and Solos Part One
- Monday, April 5: All-Star Duets and Solos Part Two
- Sunday, April 11: Top 24 Perform
- Monday, April 12
- Sunday, April 18
- Monday, April 19
- Monday, April 26
- Sunday, May 2
- Monday, May 3
- Sunday, May 9
- Monday, May 10
- Sunday, May 16
- Monday, May 17
- Sunday, May 23: Season Finale
The show will culminate with the last two live shows in May, leading to one of the remaining contestants being crowned as the winner of season 4 of American Idol.
American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
