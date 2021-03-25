‘American Idol’ 2021 Winner Predictions: Who Could Be the Next American Idol?

Season 4 of ABC’s iteration of American Idol has finished airing the auditions episodes as well as the Hollywood Week portion, and there are some clear front-runners emerging in the competition.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie have offered the criticism thus far in the competition, deciding which contestants move on to the next round after performances. Once the top 24 are announced, however, fans will be voting on who moves forward and, ultimately, who wins the title of this year’s American Idol.

Though we don’t have a lot of performances to work from yet, there are front-runners emerging, and we have some predictions about who might win the show. There are no spoilers for the competition in this article.

Who Could Win ‘American Idol’?

Of course, there are a lot of factors that can come into play during the remainder of the season, and there are a lot of episodes left before a winner is crowned. From the first few rounds, though, we have an idea about who may come out on top.

Angelic! The Judges Praise Deshawn Goncalves…Literally! – American Idol 2021After his “angelic” rendition of “Everything Must Change” by Nina Simone, Deshawn Goncalves receives some serious praise from the judges. Lionel Richie feels like a "proud parent" of Deshawn. Katy Perry calls Deshawn’s performance “magic” and angelic, while Luke Bryan praises Deshawn for being such a “wonderful, beautiful example.” Will Deshawn deliver us another heavenly… 2021-03-15T00:17:16Z

Our first prediction for the winner of this season of American Idol is singer DeShawn Goncalves. The singer-songwriter recently stunned in a duet with contestant Madison Watkins, and the judges loved the performance. His charisma could also lead to a lot of votes from fans later on in the season as well.

SWOON Over Benson Boone And His Dreamy Vocals – American Idol 2021Self-proclaimed “goof nutball” and popular TikTok-er, Benson Boone, stuns the judges with his rendition of “Punchline” by Aidan Martin. Lionel Richie calls it natural talent, Luke Bryan says his voice is a true gift, and Katy Perry goes as far as saying she sees Benson winning American Idol, if he believes in himself. Will Benson… 2021-02-15T01:10:53Z

Another male contestant who could pull away with the title of American Idol is Benson Boone. During his audition, which was one of the first that aired in the season, Katy Perry told him she thought that he could win the competition, and not much has changed since then. We haven’t seen him get much air time since then, however, and that could lead to a lot of votes coming in once live shows begin.

Alanis Sophia: 19-Year-Old Singer BLOWS The Judges Mind On American Idol With Demi Levato Song!@American Idol on ABC | Season 4 | Auditions 3 | #AmericanIdol #TalentRecap #Audition Watch our weekly @Talent Recap show for a deeper dive into what's happening on @american Idol week by week! HERE: youtube.com/talentrecap/ For more HD videos, news, analysis and recaps of American Idol – please subscribe & follow Talent Recap: talentrecap.com/ AMERICAN… 2021-03-01T02:20:40Z

On the other end of the spectrum, we think that contestant Alanis Sophia could take home the win if she’s able to continue picking songs that complement her voice. She had a charming audition, and the judges really thought that she would go far in the competition.

Grace Kinstler & Alyssa Wray’s Duet Performance Snatched Katy Perry's Wig Off! – American Idol 2021Powerhouse vocalists, Grace Kinstler and Alyssa Wray, are paired together for a duet performance that will surely brought down the Dolby Theatre and possibly (definitely)…Katy Perry’s wig! Lionel Richie assures both Grace and Alyssa that everyone already knows their voices are outstandingly powerful, but “how they play off of that power” is what the judges… 2021-03-23T01:59:58Z

Lastly, Grace Kinstler has been extremely impressive throughout the entire competition, bringing Luke Bryan to tears with her audition song and later knocking it out of the park in the duet round of Hollywood Week.

When is the ‘American Idol’ Finale?

The All-Star Duets and Solos air on April 4 and 5, and that will be the last time contestants get the chance to prove that they’re ready to move on to the live shows.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the rest of the season:

Sunday, March 28: Showstopper/Final Judgement Part One

Monday March 29: Showstopper/Final Judgement Part Two

Sunday, April 4: All-Star Duets and Solos Part One

Monday, April 5: All-Star Duets and Solos Part Two

Sunday, April 11: Top 24 Perform

Monday, April 12

Sunday, April 18

Monday, April 19

Monday, April 26

Sunday, May 2

Monday, May 3

Sunday, May 9

Monday, May 10

Sunday, May 16

Monday, May 17

Sunday, May 23: Season Finale

The show will culminate with the last two live shows in May, leading to one of the remaining contestants being crowned as the winner of season 4 of American Idol.

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

