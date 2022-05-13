‘American Idol’ 2022: Season 20 Winner Predictions

Season 20 of ABC’s “American Idol” is set to wrap up on Sunday, May 22, 2022, and with only five contestants left in the competition, there aren’t many left to choose from when it comes to who will win the whole competition.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie have joined long-time host Ryan Seacrest throughout the season, giving each of the hopefuls advice and constructive criticism along the way. When it comes to who will come away with the title of “American Idol,” however, the judges don’t choose. The viewers have that power.

During the final episode, voting will open starting at 8 p.m. ET and go until the final commercial break. That’s when the votes will be tallied. Then, the winner will be announced.

Read on to learn who we think will win this season of “American Idol.”

Noah Thompson Is The Obvious Front-Runner

At the time of writing, country singer Noah Thompson is the obvious front-runner for fans and even for judge Luke Bryan. This thought was only cemented after Thompson’s single, “One Day Tonight,” was released on May 13, 2022.

The song is an obvious radio tune, and fans think it could propel Thompson to the top when it comes to who wins the competition. Thompson has gained a loyal fanbase throughout the competition, and though he doesn’t have any original music out other than the single, videos of him singing on “American Idol” rack up huge views, specifically on Facebook.

Thompson has 60,000 followers on Instagram at the time of writing.

Second and Third: Fritz Hager and HunterGirl

In no specific order, we think it’s likely that both Fritz Hager and Huntergirl will make the finale, but we do not think that they will be crowned the winners of the show.

Hager has a huge fan base, and he has had his EP hit the top of the charts during the season. He’s also taken a risk and performed original songs multiple times during the competition, and the fact that he’s made it through each time says a lot about how loyal his voting base has been up until this point. Hager is holding onto around 58,000 followers on Instagram at the time of writing.

One thing that could throw him for a loop, however, is having to sing a Carrie Underwood song during the top five episode. That’s likely not in his wheelhouse, and it will be interesting to see how he handles it.

Huntergirl has also had success with her previously-released music, but her voice doesn’t connect with audiences in the same way that both Hager and Thompson’s voices seem to. It’s still possible she comes through with the win, however. She also has the most followers on Instagram out of our picks for top three with nearly 100,000 at the time of writing.

Dark Horses: Nicolina and Leah Marlene

Nicolina and Leah Marlene seem to be in the back of the pack going into the top five episode. Both women are incredibly gifted singers, but they don’t have the type of loyal fanbases that the rest of the competitors seem to have.

Nicolina has 56,000 followers on Instagram, and her song, “Glitter,” is charting at the time of writing. Marlene boasts 64,000 followers on Instagram.

With a standout performance, however, either one of them could boot someone out from going into the finale and end up winning the whole competition. That’s the delight of having live voting: anything can happen during the show.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time live coast-to-coast on ABC.

