‘Idol’ 2022 Winner Predictions: Who Will Be the Next American Idol?

Season 5 of ABC’s iteration of “American Idol” has narrowed the number of contestants in the competition down to 14, and the competition continues to heat up as the date of the three-hour live finale gets closer.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have offered both praise and constructive criticism throughout the competition, having decided which contestants would move on until voters started deciding which of the contestants would perform in the following week.

After seeing each of the contestants with the power of a full band behind them, there are a few front-runners emerging from the pack, leading to some predictions about who might win the show at the end of the season.

There are no spoilers for season 20 of “American Idol” in this article.

Who Might Win ‘American Idol’ in 2022?

Of course, there are many different factors that will ultimately go into deciding who wins the competition, including song choices, air time, votes and judge comments.

There is a lot of air time left before the winner will be crowned, but there have also been some clues about who has emerged as a frontrunner.





First, HunterGirl is on a lot of radars when it comes to who is in the front-runner position. The judges gave the country singer a Platinum Ticket during her audition, she has gotten a lot of air time, and she consistently performs well.

She also has an album out on iTunes that is currently #4 on the country album charts. She is trailing only Chayce Beckham, the 2021 “American Idol” champion.





Fritz Hager has also emerged as a possibility for taking home the title of “American Idol,” though we think it’s less likely because country singers have generally performed better on the show, winning two out of four of the ABC seasons.

Still, with his growing fanbase, the 22-year-old emotional singer could definitely pull it off if he keeps delivering performances that connect with the audience. Fans definitely think Fritz has a chance.





If the pattern holds and a country singer ends up being the one who takes home the title, it’s likely that it will be Noah Thompson, who has been able to appeal to more than just country fans by taking pop songs and turning them into country songs for his performances.

He’s also been great at connecting with the audience, especially when he speaks about his son. Fans on Reddit are leading toward Noah Thompson as the winner this season.

Still there are a lot of shows left before a winner is determined. A front-runner from somewhere else in the pack could still emerge.

Contestants who remain in the competition are Ava Maybee, Christian Guardino, Lady K, HunterGirl, Dan Marshall, Leah Marlene, Nicolina, Noah Thompson, Emyrson Flora, Fritz Hager, Allegra Miles, Jay Copeland, Mike Parker and Tristen Gressett.

When Is the ‘American Idol’ Finale?

The show is nearing its end with only four weeks left of airtime before the season finale.

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Sunday April 17 – Season 20’s Top 20 (3 hour episode)

– Season 20’s Top 20 (3 hour episode) Monday April 18 – Top 14 LIVE Reveal (First live episode)

– Top 14 LIVE Reveal (First live episode) Sunday April 24 – Top 14

– Top 14 Monday April 25 – Judge’s Song Contest (Top 11)

– Judge’s Song Contest (Top 11) Sunday May 1 – Disney Night

– Disney Night Monday May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday May 8 – Top 7

– Top 7 Monday, May 9 – TBD

– TBD Sunday, May 15 – TBD

TBD Monday, May 16 – TBD

TBD Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

“American Idol” airs live on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

