‘American Idol’ Season 20 Spoilers: Top 59 Contestants

ABC’s “American Idol” officially premiered for season 20 on February 27, 2022, which will bring a whole new set of singers and songwriters into the limelight.

The official schedule for the season has not been released, so it’s not currently clear when certain parts of the show will begin airing. Since everything up until the live shows is pre-taped, spoilers have continued to leak while the season continues.

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want season 20 of “American Idol” spoiled for you. This post contains spoilers about what contestants make it through to the top 59 in the competition.

Contestants Who Make It Through Hollywood Week

The top 59 contestants were revealed by The Idol Forums on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The show was done with Hollywood Week, meaning that each of the top 59 were performing in the showcase round.

Take each name with a grain of salt, as there is a possibility that some of the spoilers are incorrect or inaccurate just because of the nature of spoiling such a large competition.

Here are the contestants who make it to the top 59, according to The Idol Forums:

Females

Allegra Miles Ashley Blaire Ava Maybee Betty Maxwell Cadence Baker Carly Mickeal Ciasia Nicole Danielle Clavell Danielle Finn Elli Rowe Emyrson Flora Hunter Girl Katyrah Love Kaylin Roberson Kelsie Dolin Kenedi Anderson Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.) Leah Marlene Lexi Weege Morgan Gruber Nicolina Bozzo Olivia Faye Paige Fish Ryleigh Madison Sage Sam Moss Scarlet Ayliz Toni Alers Valerie Maria Wennely Quezada Yoli Mayor Zia Blue (Name not yet discovered)

Males

Aaron Wessbery Briggs Cameron Whitcomb Christian Guardino Cole Wesley Ritter Corey Curtis Dakota Hayden Daniel Marshall Douglas Mills, Jr. Elliot Greer Fritz Hager Jacob Moran (American Idol 17 Hollywood Week) Jay Copeland Joedi Silvers Jordan Chase Torrez Jourdan Blue Kevin Gullage Kirk Richmond Max Embers Mike Parker Noah Thompson Ryan Argast Sir Blayke Tobias Hill Tristen Gressett Tyler Allen

Spoilers for later in the season have also been posted online, including which contestants ultimately make it through the Showcase round and into the Top 24 of the competition. Those spoilers can be found here.

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Schedule

According to Futon Critic, which has been accurate with scheduling in the past, here are the dates that season 20 of “American Idol” will likely air, accompanied by our predictions of what will take place on that date:

Sunday, February 27: Auditions

Sunday, March 6: Auditions

Sunday, March 13: Auditions

Sunday, March 20: Auditions

Monday, March 21: Auditions

Monday, March 28: Auditions

Sunday, April 3: Hollywood Week

Monday, April 4: Showstopper Round

Sunday, April 10: Duets/Solos

Monday, April 11: Top 16

Sunday, April 17: Top 12 Live Performances

Monday, April 18: TBA

Sunday, April 24: TBA

Monday, April 25: TBA

Sunday, May 1: TBA

Monday, May 2: TBA

Sunday, May 8: TBA

Monday, May 9: TBA

Sunday, May 14: TBA

Monday, May 16: Semi-Finals

Sunday, May 22: Season finale

Or course, the schedule is subject to change. There will definitely be shake-ups, with the show in its monumental 20th season.

“American Idol” airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC. Later in the season, the show will likely move to a two-nights-a-week format.

