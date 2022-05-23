‘American Idol’ 2022: Who Won Season 20 of ‘American Idol’?

The Sunday, May 22, 2022, season finale of ABC’s “American Idol” featured performances from each of the top three contestants, plenty of celebrity duets and performances from the judges, and it all culminated with the announcement of the season 20 winner of “American Idol.”

WARNING: Spoilers for the finale episode of “American Idol” season 20 follow. Do not read on if you don’t want to know what happened or who won the season.

Noah Thompson was crowned the winner of “American Idol” season 20.

Throughout the season, Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, and Huntergirl have sung for the judges and viewers, working hard to get through to each of the rounds. Before the finale began airing, it was still anyone’s competition to win or lose.

Who Won ‘American Idol’ Season 20?

The voting closed just before the results would be announced.

The way the finale of “American Idol” was structured, the top three contestants each performed two songs before voting closed for the first time. Then, there was a short break before the top two were announced going into the remainder of the finale, which mainly consisted of duet performances with superstars.

The first contestant eliminated from the finale was Leah Marlene. That meant Noah and Huntergirl went on to compete for the win.

For his third song, Noah sang alongside Melissa Etheridge, and Huntergirl sang with Luke Bryan. They both each sang in group numbers that featured the top 10 performers, including one with “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie.

Both Huntergirl and Noah won a cruise to the Bahamas alongside three guests courtesy of Disney. The trip consists of a trip to Disney’s private island, Paradise.

When it was finally time for the results to be read, Ryan asked the contestants what “American Idol” meant to them, and they both commented about the growth that they’ve experienced since the show started.

When Will ‘American Idol’ Return?

“American Idol” has been officially renewed by ABC for the upcoming season of the show. It was announced in a batch of renewals that included five unscripted shows.

“American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” and “Shark Tank” were all announced to be returning, according to an ABC press release.

In the press release, the network applauded “American Idol” for keeping the ratings strong. The show is ABC’s number one show currently, and it is up 15 percent over the previous season in the 18-49 demographic after 35 days of multiplatform viewing, the network stated.

Auditions for the next season of “American Idol” have been announced, meaning that the show will be returning to finding contestants in the next few months. There are multiple rounds of auditions before the judges ever get involved in the show, which will likely air in the beginning of 2023, meaning that it will be filming starting in November or December.

The three judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are all expected to return for the upcoming season, as is long-time host Ryan Seacrest.

