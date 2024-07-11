Actress Receives ‘Death Threats’ After Apparent Criticism of Katy Perry

Former “American Idol” judge Katy Perry appeared to take some heat from actress Abigail Breslin.

Breslin made a blanket statement about artists choosing to work with “known abusers,” without naming Perry. However, many people felt that Breslin was targeting Perry for working with Dr. Luke (whose legal name is Luke Gottwald), according to the Independent, due to the timing of the post; Perry had just announced the release of a new track that featured Dr. Luke as the producer.

“So I made a post condemning abusers and supporting an artist I love… and apparently that means receiving death threats… cool,” Breslin wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on July 11.

Dr. Luke was involved in a nine-year lawsuit with Kesha after she accused him of drugging and raping her — a claim he has vehemently denied. Dr. Luke then filed a defamation lawsuit against Kesha. They settled in 2023.

“Only God knows what happened that night. As I always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved,” Kesha said in a statement at the time (per Vulture).

Katy Perry’s Song ‘Woman’s World’ Was Produced by Dr. Luke

Perry is focusing on her music career post-“Idol.” According to ET, one of Perry’s new sons, “Woman’s World” was produced by Dr. Luke (he also produced her 2008 hit, “I Kissed a Girl”).

News of the collaboration has caused an uproar amongst fans — and Breslin.

“I’m just saying… working with known abusers in any industry just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent shit and get away with it,” Abigail wrote on X on July 10. “On another note, I love @KeshaRose and she gave one of the best shows ive ever been to last year <3 stream Kesha,” she added.

Additional comments popped up on Perry’s Instagram account when she shared a teaser for the song’s music video.

“Maybe don’t work with a predator to make a ‘woman empowerment’ song. Idk,” one person wrote.

“Let’s never forget that Katy Perry collaborates with someone who was accused of being a rxpist,” someone else added.

The other producers involved on the track are Chloe Angelides, Vaughn Oliver, Aaron Joseph, and Rocco Valdes.

Many Fans Defended Abigail Breslin

Following her message letting fans know that she’d been receiving death threats, Breslin received quite a few positive messages of support.

“The way you didn’t even mention any names and they immediately started jumping you… just shows that they know what their fave is doing is wrong… so embarrassing for them,” one person wrote on X.

“Ignore it. You did the right thing. You were brave and stood up for what’s right. Walk away with that, not angry bullies on an internet cesspool,” someone else suggested.

“I’m so sorry the internet is a terrible place. You did the right thing. Lots of people agree with you too,” a third comment read.

“Abigail, I’m so sorry that you’re receiving so much hate, violence, and cyber bullying. The world can be such a dark place and all of this just shows every single one of them who is filled with it,” a fourth X user said.

READ NEXT: Jennifer Lopez Leaning on ‘Unexpected Ally’ Jennifer Garner Amid Marital Troubles: Report