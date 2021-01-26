Adam Lambert Explains How the ‘World Has Changed’ For Gay Artists Since His Days on ‘American Idol’

Adam Lambert was the runner-up on American Idol back in 2009, and he has been a steady fixture in the music industry since then. He recently opened up to American Idol champion Kelly Clarkson about what it has been like to be gay in the music industry since then.

Clarkson won the first season of American Idol, and she’s currently a coach on The Voice as well as the host of her own talk show.

Lambert was a guest on Clarkson’s talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and the two discussed their shared past on American Idol and the ways that the music industry has changed since then.

Lambert Says the World Has Changed Since His Days on Idol

During the interview, Clarkson wanted to know how Lambert felt

“It’s a big change,” Lambert replied. “I mean, I remember coming off of Idol and you know, going into the mainstream music industry, label systems, and even if they were excited themselves, there was a lot of, like, question marks, there was a lot of fear, like, is this gonna sell? Is this gonna work?”

He continued, “And as you know, that’s the name of the game for the commercial music business. It’s a business, so, you know, it was a bit of a struggle to hold my ground on my part of the deal, which is being the artist, being the musician, being the guy that wears those weird shoes.”

Lambert Discussed His Career Ups and Downs

He said that the start of his career definitely had its ups and downs and he’s thankful for his experience.

“I think that the world has changed,” Lambert shared. “I think we’re in a place now within the music industry, within the entertainment industry, and in the world where yes, there’s still, you know, discrimination, there’s still problems, there’s still work to be done, but there has been so much progress made.”

Lambert will be the host of the fourth Stonewall Day event. The event is an annual global campaign used to bring awareness to LGBTQ+ activism, according to Rolling Stone.

“Given the success and impact Stonewall Day has achieved since its inception, we are thrilled to welcome Adam to support our global effort on behalf of the Stonewall legacy, Dr. Yvette C Burton told Rolling Stone. “His activism and passion define that legacy, and we are proud to have Adam and the Feel Something Foundation as our partners in good.”

Lambert told the outlet, “I am so excited to have the Feel Something Foundation partner with Pride Live’s Stonewall Day. Together we will not only advance the legacy of the Stonewall Rebellion, but we will also support LGBTQ+ organizations and issues that continue to disproportionately affect the LGBTQ+ community.”

Lambert’s hosting will also include two 20-minute live streams on February 18 and April 22.

Stonewall Day 2020 featured guests President Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Taylor Swift, former President Barack Obama, Ellen DeGeneres and many more. The lineup for 2021 will likely be just as star-studded.

