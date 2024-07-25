Adam Lambert Achieves ‘Childhood Dream’ With Huge Career Announcement

Fifteen years after skyrocketing to fame on the “American Idol” stage, Adam Lambert is ready for the Broadway stage.

On July 23, 2024, producers of the Tony Award-nominated revival “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” announced that Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho, the voice of the main character in Disney’s animated movie “Moana” and its upcoming sequel, will make their Broadway debuts in the musical on September 16, per the Associated Press (AP).

Lambert, who will take over for British actor Eddie Redmayne, who earned a 2024 Tony nomination for his role, told AP, “It sounds cliche, but this is literally a childhood dream.”

Adam Lambert Says He’s ‘Excited’ to Work With ‘Whole Team of People’ in Cast

Lambert will play the master of ceremonies in “Cabaret,” a role initially made famous by Joel Grey and Alan Cumming, per the AP, which reported that Redmayne’s version of the character was “more dark and audacious.”

“I get the role,” Lambert told the outlet. “I get who he is. I’m excited about it. I think it works with my skill set.”

Cravalho, meanwhile, will play Sally Bowles, a role that earned Gayle Rankin a Tony nomination in 2024. According to Broadway Direct, Lambert and Cravalho will fill their roles in a “limited engagement” that lasts through March 30, 2025, performing seven shows a week.

Though starring on Broadway is a huge career move, Lambert, 42, is not new to acting. Before he was on “American Idol,” per People, he was was an ensemble member and Fiyero’s understudy in the North American touring production of “Wicked.” He also appeared in the Academy Award-winning feature film “Bohemian Rhapsody” and starred in “Fairyland,” directed by Sofia Coppola, per Broadway Direct.

“Growing up on the musical theater stage, it was always a childhood dream to perform on Broadway,” Lambert said in a statement. “With this production of ‘Cabaret,’ it finally felt like the right time to accept an invitation to make my debut.”

Lambert told the AP that after years of performing and recording, including his brand new EP “Afters,” he’s looking forward to being part of an ensemble cast.

“I’m really, really excited to be in a cast again because with pop music, it’s like it’s all on you,” he said. “To be able to do a show with a whole team of people onstage, it’s what I miss.”

Fans Flipping Out Over Adam Lambert Heading for Broadway

Lambert and Cravalho dressed up as their characters for a photo and video shoot, used to make the announcement on social media.

Fans flipped over the casting news, flooding the production’s online posts with accolades and excitement, including someone who declared they were “screaming crying throwing up” over the news.

One wrote, “obsessed w this casting” and another quipped, “Broadway has been waiting for you all this time, @adamlambert!”

Someone else chimed in, “OMG!!! Adam Lambert!!! I am going! I’ve seen Cabaret several times, but this is going to be awesome!!”

Many of Lambert’s fans have been eager for him to find the right role on Broadway where he could put his powerful voice and theatrical skills to use. In 2015, he revealed to Queerty that he’d turned down an offer to play title role in Tony-winning Broadway revival of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

“They offered,” he confirmed to the outlet. “I’m flattered they asked me, but it’s not what I want to do right now. It’s an amazing role. Maybe one day. The thing about it is I don’t want to get in drag for eight shows a week.”