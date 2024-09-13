Adam Lambert Returns to Career Path He Was On Before ‘American Idol’

Before Adam Lambert auditioned for season 8 of “American Idol,” on which he placed second behind winner Kris Allen in 2009 and then launched a massive music career, he was busy pursuing a different career path. At the time, Lambert was busy building his resume in musical theater, including being part of the first national tour of “Wicked” — a job he had to quit so he could compete on “Idol” — and he hasn’t been in a theater production since.

But on September 16, 2024, Lambert, 42, will make his Broadway debut as the Emcee in “Cabaret,” per The Hollywood Reporter, the latest “pinch me” opportunity he can’t quite believe he gets to step into.

“It’s all been surreal, pinch me, full circle — like, ‘How did I get here?'” he told Grindr’s “Who’s The Asshole” podcast in a new interview released on September 12.

Repeatedly saying that he’s “so excited” to take the stage, Lambert did admit during the interview that he hasn’t always felt like he deserved all of the opportunities that have come his way since skyrocketing to fame on “Idol.”

Ahead of Broadway Debut, Adam Lambert Says He Got Into Theater After Sports ‘Didn’t Take’

Growing up in San Diego, Lambert got his start in musical theater when he was nine or 10, he told “Who’s The Asshole” host Katya Zamolodchikova, after deciding sports weren’t his thing.

“We tried sports, it didn’t take,” he said, recalling how his dad enrolled him in indoor soccer. “I made one goal in soccer. My dad was like, ‘Oh my God, you did (it)!’ My dad’s all proud. He’s like, ‘You did it. You did it.'”

Lambert continued, “And I walked up to him, I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m good now.’ And he’s like, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t really, I’m good. I made a goal, I can try something else.'”

But in theater classes, he flourished. After high school, he came out to his family and friends at 18 and landed his first big role in a German production of “Hair: The Musical,” he told Them in January.

“It was an amazing experience,” he said. “I grew so much as a person doing that show because I felt more comfortable in my skin.”

Lambert then spent two years in the ensemble cast of the “Wicked” tour and Los Angeles production of the show, per Today, before giving “Idol” a shot. The success and opportunities that have come since, from becoming the lead singer of iconic band Queen to his new Broadway show, have been a mind trip, he admitted on the “Who’s The Asshole?” podcast.

Revealing that he’s dealt with “a lot of imposter syndrome, especially coming out of ‘American Idol,'” Lambert explained, “I was like, ‘I don’t deserve this. Someone’s going to take this away from me any minute.'”

“When I was on Idol, we had 30 million people a night watching it, so it was a lot,” he continued. “And that was the age of television where there was no streaming. So, you had to get to your TV at 8:00 PM, you had to talk about it the next day around the water fountain.”

Adam Lambert Says He Finally Feels Like He’s ‘Earned’ His Success

Lambert also addressed years of not feeling worthy of his success in a July interview with the Grammys website, explaining, “That fear early on came from a place of, ‘I don’t want to lose this opportunity.’ There was a little dash of imposter syndrome in there. You know, coming off of ‘Idol,’ feeling like, ‘Oh my god, how did I get here?’ It happened so fast.”

“I think just having stayed in the game over the last 14 years has given me a sense of confidence,” he continued. “It’s given me a sense of belonging. I’ve found more of who exactly I am over that time. Working with Queen has been a real boost in confidence as well, and has allowed me to sort of feel like I’ve earned something.”

That includes the right to step onto a Broadway stage, 15 years after leaving musical theater to see what might happen on “Idol.”

“Growing up on the musical theater stage, it was always a childhood dream to perform on Broadway,” he said in a statement when his role in “Cabaret” was announced. “With this production of ‘Cabaret,’ it finally felt like the right time to accept an invitation to make my debut.”

On September 5, Lambert told People that rehearsals have gone well for show and he’s feeling confident about his upcoming debut.

“The team has been very encouraging, allowing me to find my own interpretation of the Emcee and discover how he blends into this thrilling production,” he said. “It’s been a very inspiring experience so far, and we haven’t even shared it with an audience yet!”

Lambert is scheduled to play the role of Emcee for a limited engagement, People reported, that ends March 30, 2025.