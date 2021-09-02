‘American Idol’ Alum’s New Show Gets Premiere Date

An “American Idol” alum has a brand new reality show. “Idol” runner-up and “Queen” frontman Adam Lambert will be a judge on the upcoming competition series, “Clash of the Cover Bands.”

The show premieres on October 13 on E! Lambert is joined by two other judges: songwriter Ester Dean and Grammy Award winner Meghan Trainor. Dancer and TV personality Stephen “tWitch” Boss hosts the show. Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon is an Executive Producer.

In the trailer for the show, Lambert says, “these covers will blow you away.” Cover bands will compete to win $25,000 and a chance to perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” According to E!, contestants will cover artists including Britney Spears, Blink-182, Elton John, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, and U2.

The trailer shows that the cover bands will even dress up like the artists they are covering.

How to Watch ‘Clash of the Cover Bands’

For those without cable, you can stream “Clash of the Cover Bands” online with Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, or Youtube TV.

The season will have a total of ten episodes, airing on Wednesdays. Each episode will have a different theme (pop divas, heavy metal, country, etc.) and will feature two cover bands going head to head against each other.

Judge Meghan Trainor Had a Baby This Year

It’s been an eventful year for the “All About That Bass” singer. Trainor gave birth to her son Riley in February. She told TODAY Parents that the birth of her son “was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry.”

Trainor’s son was breech and born via C-section. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying,” she said.

But Trainor’s son is now happy and healthy. She recently shared some seriously adorable Instagram photos of him that she took herself. “I’ve become a baby photographer….he’s gonna kill me when he’s a teenager hahaha but COME ONNNN 🥺😭😍💖,” Trainor captioned the post.

‘Clash of the Cover Bands’ Is Perfect Timing for the Host

The show’s host, tWitch, is best known for being a co-host, sidekick, DJ, and all-around-entertainer on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Now that DeGeneres has made the decision to end the show after the current season, it’s time for tWitch to move on as well.

“Look, it’s going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it’s time. I’m a creative person, and when you’re a creative person you constantly need to be challenged,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter about her decision to end the show. “And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me.”

tWitch told E! that he’s proud of DeGeneres for having the courage to start a new chapter. “I know that the emotions are going to be very overwhelming as we continue to kind of inch away to that last day of filming,” he told the outlet. “But, for me, I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as I possibly can because it’s been such a huge blessing.”

