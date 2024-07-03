Adam Lambert Throws ‘Shade’ at Katy Perry & Names His Pick for Next ‘Idol’ Judge

When Adam Lambert returned to “American Idol” in March 2023 to mentor contestants and perform a new song from his album “High Drama,” judge Katy Perry made it known how thrilled she was to see him take the stage. She wore the same white cape — emblazoned with Lambert’s name — that she got in hot water for wearing back in 2009 when she performed on the show and he was a contestant, vying for votes.

But now that Perry has a new single and album on the horizon, Lambert didn’t exactly return the love during his appearance on the June 27, 2024, edition of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” reviewed by Heavy. Host Andy Cohen pointed out that the Queen frontman subtly threw “shade” at Perry during the interview.

But Lambert, who will release his new EP “Afters” on July 19, per Billboard, did praise two possible replacements for Perry, who left the show in May to release new music and go on a world tour. If Lambert could pick the next judge, he told Cohen he’d support the role going to Meghan Trainor, who’s been actively campaigning for the job, and he also suggested LeAnn Rimes would make a “great” addition to the show.

Adam Lambert Avoids Commenting on Katy Perry’s Single But Says She ‘Looks Hot’

During the June 27 episode of “WWHL,” Lambert was a guest alongside “Daily Show” host Jordan Klepper. As one of the bits for which Cohen serves as ringleader on the late night show, they played the game “Do Gay Guys Give a Damn?”

“I’m gonna go through some pop culture happenings and Jordan (who is straight) will guess if the gay community cares or not before Adam and I reveal if we do,” Cohen explained, before asking, “Do gay guys give a damn about Katy Perry’s new comeback single ‘Woman’s World?'”

As soon as Cohen asked the question, Lambert began to grimace.

Guessing at the right answer, Klepper quipped, “I have to weigh in…gay guys love this, they’re super into it, can’t wait!”

“Okaaay,” Cohen said reluctantly. “Well, we do — we’re, we’re interested,” Cohen said, looking to Lambert for help.

Rather than comment on Perry’s new single, Lambert diplomatically offered, “I think all the gay guys I know were like, ‘Damn, her body looks dope.’ Like, she looks hot.”

“Okay … there’s some shade thrown in there,” Cohen said, and Lambert threw up his hands, side-eyeing the audience, but he didn’t deny it.

Earlier in the show, Lambert told Cohen that the first concert he ever attended was to see Paula Abdul and that it was a full-circle moment when, years later, she was one of the judges on “Idol” as he competed and came in second place behind Kris Allen.

When Cohen asked if that was during the “kooky Paula stage,” Lambert exclaimed, “Yeah, of course! We love Paula for that!”

Adam Lambert Says He’d Replace Katy Perry on ‘Idol’ With LeeAnn Rimes

When a “WWHL” viewer asked Lambert who his pick would be to replace Perry on the next season of “Idol,” the singer had to think for a moment, exclaiming, “Oooh, that’s a good question!”

While he pondered, Cohen interjected, “Meghan Trainor was here last week and said she really wants it very badly.”

“She’d be good,” Lambert replied. “I worked with her on a show, I think she’d be great.”

But Lambert then added, “I think LeeAnn Rimes would be great. I worked with LeeAnn Rimes down in Australia on ‘The Voice’ and she’s so lovely, so down to earth, very like spiritual and deep. Like, great sense of humor. I think she’d be good on the show.”