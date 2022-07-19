Adam Lambert Lets Secret Slip During Live Chat: ‘Not Allowed To Tell You!’

Adam Lambert may be in a bit of hot water with concert organizers after revealing a secret about his future plans during a live chat with fans. Currently touring Europe with Queen as the legendary band’s lead singer, Lambert started an Instagram Live session on July 18 as he applied his eye makeup, preparing for that night’s concert in Copenhagen.

One of the reasons for the live chat was to talk up three just-announced October concerts in Las Vegas. But as he did, the 2009 “American Idol” runner-up also let secret slip about the shows.

Lambert To Host Halloween Shows in Vegas & Elsewhere

Earlier in the day, Lambert had posted a video of himself on Instagram to announce three concert dates in late October called “The Witch Hunt,” in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

“Halloween is my favorite time of the year and I am thrilled to celebrate it with a dark-sided trip into my repertoire,” he captioned the video.

A press release about the production states, “Known for his theatrical visuals, Lambert promises Encore Theater guests will enjoy a spectacularly spooky extravaganza complete with elaborate costumes and his iconic glam looks.”

During the Instagram Live session, he told fans how much he loves having a theme for a show and applying it to his music, plus adding some cover songs into the mix. This is the second year in a row Lambert will perform Halloween-themed concerts in Las Vegas and hopes to make it an annual event. Tickets for “The Witch Hunt” concerts — scheduled for Oct. 26, 28 and 29 — go on sale to the general public on July 22.

However, fans may not actually have to go to Las Vegas to see “The Witch Hunt.” As Lambert continued his Instagram Live, sharing his excitement about performing at the Wynn for the first time, and asked fans if they had questions about it. He waited quietly, continued applying his makeup, and then exclaimed “Oh!” He leaned into the camera, and said, “I’m gonna tell you something I’m probably not allowed to tell you.”

“The three dates in Vegas are not the only dates I’m gonna be doing of this show,” he revealed. “They’re the only dates in Vegas, but they are not the only dates that I’ll be doing it. So stay tuned for details on that! That’s all I can say!”

At the time of publication, there was no published information about additional “Witch Hunt” concert dates happening in any other locations.

Lambert Also Revealed Future Plans, Including New Music

After Queen wraps up its tour on July 25, Lambert will get to head home to Los Angeles for some much-needed rest (the frontman admitted that the whole band is tired) and looks forward to diving into other projects.

In addition to preparing for “The Witch Hunt” shows, he plans to work on a concept album for his in-the-works musical and revealed that there’s another “music project” that will be out by the end of 2022. He stayed mum on details again, but told fans that as soon as the tour ends, “I’m gonna hit the studio.”

Fans on the live chat were thrilled to hear new music is coming, and he thanked them for being so loyal since he emerged from the whirlwind of “Idol” 13 years ago.

“Honestly, you guys have been so incredible, being so loyal and sticking around for everything, all these years,” he said. “‘I really try to make it worth your while. ‘Cause without you, where the f*** would I be!?”